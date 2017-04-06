Powerful brands of 2017

Patanjali and Reliance Jio are the two most happening new brands on 2017 as per a study conducted by TRA Research. Samsung has bagged the top position as the most trusted consumer durable brand of 2017, while the mobile phone brand has seen a deep dive down to 156 rank from leadership spot after Note 7 fracas. Apple on the other hand has climbed to fourth position, riding on the accessibility factor – with better financing schemes.



Patanjali in three years has climbed significantly from 576 rank to 15th position. Reliance Jio, within one year of launch, has climbed to 19th rank.



“There are very strong believers and non believers of Patanjali and there is no middle ground for the brand,” says N Chandramouli, CEO TRA Research and explains: “There are two things – either you don’t like the brand ambassador or you don’t like the product. Somehow Patanjali has become a product people swear by. After using products like Keshkanti and Aloevera, users have started promoting it by word of mouth. The product strategy has worked.”



Word of mouth has been a steady but convincing promotion for Patanjali. Baba Ramdev has created a new category of Ayurvedic Indian FMCG, says Chandramouli.



The study report analyses factors like brand loyalty, familiarity, corporate reputation and marketing investment to come up with its rankings.



For a brand to be considered “trusted”, everything a brand does and is matters. The net effect of all actions and communication of a brand is reflected as perceptions in the minds of the stakeholders. Perceptions change frequently, sometimes due to a perceived change in the brand’s outlook, sometimes due to a change in the outlook of those who interact with it, explains Chandramouli.



Home-grown Tata Group, also maintains its fifth place this year. The chairmanship fracas has not impacted the brand’s trust in any way. Tata continues its unbroken dominance for seven years in a row, asserting its prowess and mindshare, explains Chandramouli.



Different strategies have worked wonders for different brands. Then there are brands under super category, which are among the most versatile businesses and household names. A few are marked:



Alcoholic Beverages



This Super Category consists of four Categories – Beer, Scotch Whisky, Vodka, and Whisky. In numerouno position of the alcoholic beverages is Kingfisher Beer for last 7 years.



Apparel – Casualwear



The Apparel Super Category has 61 brands this year - a small clue indicating the redrawing of the priorities as regards the finer things in life. Of these, 20 categories have been made, the largest of which is Casualwear, with a total of 14 brands. Levi’s takes the pole position.



Automobiles – Automatic Scooters



This Category, albeit populated with just five brands in the top 1000 brands, deserves mention due to the cut-throat competition and high advertising spends. The top automatic scooter in the country in terms of trust is Honda Activa.



Automobiles – Car – Hatchback



Always a closely-fought category, Maruti Suzuki Swift retains its position as India’s most trusted hatchback car, followed by Tata Nano.



FMCG



With a total of 128 brands, out of which 16 are in the top 100 list the FMCG is one of the pivotal industries in the country. The new megabrand Patanjali leads one of the most hotly contested categories. Ranked 15th in the all-



India listings, Patanjali is enjoying its golden period of growth.



Food & Beverages



The F&B Super Category is led by dairy products giant Amul, followed by Britannia, Pepsi, Nestle and Coca-Cola.



Digital Wallet



Taking on extraordinary importance post demonetisation, the Internet – digital wallet category deserves a mention. Populated with just three brands, this category is led by Paytm, Oxigen and Citrus Pay



Online Retailer



With the country going steadily cashless, this category sees Amazon pip Flipkart as India’s most trusted online retailer. Flipkart, Snapdeal and eBay follow distantly.



Jewellery



Tanishq retains top rank, followed Kalyan Jewellers and Joyalukkas.



Personal Gadgetry – Mobile Phones



While Samsung has had a precipitous free fall to 156th rank from top position last year, Nokia, bent on reinventing itself, leads with Oppo, Micromax and Vivo. Between sixth and tenth are Motorola, HTC, Intex, Gionee, and Blackberry.



