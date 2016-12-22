Power secy Pujari, Shaktikanta Das in Sebi chief race

Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das, disinvestment secretary Neeraj Gupta and power secretary PK Pujari are the top contenders for the post of Sebi chairman, which falls vacant on March 1 after the retirement of current head of the market regulator UK Sinha. Das’s name is doing the rounds for this important post, as he is the government’s key manager handling demonetisation, sources said.



He plays a key role in shaping up economic policy and is already on the Sebi board as nominee of the finance ministry, sources said. Disinvestment secretary Neeraj Gupta, a UP-cadre 1982 batch IAS officer, also figures as a possible candidate for the post of Sebi chairman.



Other bureaucrats under consideration for the position include power secretary Pujari, a Gujarat-cadre IAS of 1981 batch, who has handled the finance portfolio during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister. He is also credited with finding land within a short time for the Tata Nano project when asked by Modi.



Ajay Tyagi, additional secretary (investment) in the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry, is also a contender for the top post since he handles the capital market.



Tyagi, an IAS from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was also on the RBI board for a short while.



The government may also consider former labour secretary Shankar Agrawal for the post even though he has retired. A 1980 batch IAS of the UP-cadre, Agarwal also served as urban development secretary during the current NDA government.



The extended tenure of incumbent U K Sinha, who has been at the helm of the watchdog since February 2011, comes to an end on March 1, 2017.



The process for selecting the next chief started in September and several applications were received for the position. The government after taking into consideration the recommendations of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), which has been conducting interviews, will take a decision and will short-list the candidates, sources said.



Generally, the Sebi chairman is appointed for a period of five years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. However, he is also eligible for extension of tenure.



