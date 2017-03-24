POWER OF 2
Mar 24 2017
Tags: News
The inside story of how Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman of India Infoline or IIFL, changed the rules of financial services in the country. By Arun Kejriwal
There is scarcely a corporate family in India, which is not at loggerheads. It is far from uncommon to see brothers take on brothers in an all out game of financial one-upmanship and territorial acquisition. Some partings are amicable, some others come after protracted legal wrangling.
Which is what makes the pair of Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, founder and co-founder respectively of India Infoline or IIFL, a unique proposition.
Here are two individuals, neither related, nor from the same institution, who came together over two decades ago — in 1998 to be specific — and have gone on to built an institution to be proud of.
They are matched to each other like salt and pepper or sugar and spice. But what is important is that they complement each other.
Ask Venkat about Nirmal and he says the former takes decisions at the speed of sound while he (Venkat) takes time and mulls over decisions. Sounds like the perfect foil.
Venkat sleeps over a decision and then comes to a final conclusion just when Nirmal has probably shot three or four steps ahead. They are clearly an ideal ‘couple’, suited to each other.
Nirmal was an alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and Venkat of IIM Bangalore, but younger by two years. It is also surprising how links emerge. Nirmal’s dormitory mate was Venkat’s colleague at ICICI Securities where the latter joined after graduating.
Nirmal joined Hindustan Lever and they met for the first time on Backbay Reclamation in Churchgate, Mumbai, where both had their offices next to each other.
These were no ordinary meetings, fashioned as they were by a ‘chai’ break or post lunch stroll, as people in Mumbai are wont to do. It led to friendship and the beginning of the association of Nirmal and Venkat.
How did Nirmal enter the capital markets? He explains: “Educationally, I have a strong financial background, being a chartered accountant and having done my masters in management. I come from a business family where they are risk takers. When I passed out from IIM Ahmedabad in 1989, capital markets existed, though not as mature as they are now. What attracted me were the reforms of 1991. Morgan Stanley came with a fund, as did UTI.”
With financial reforms, Nirmal was convinced that markets were beginning to look exciting and were the place to be in. “I had begun dabbling in the markets with whatever savings I had from my salary from Hindustan Unilever. The rupee was devalued at that time. I started looking for opportunities and found that FII’S had started coming to India for the first time. They were also looking for analysts and sought entrepreneurial freedom and I started exploring possibilities. So I sounded out Sanjay Bhattacharya, son of Professor Bhattacharya who taught at IIM, about his thoughts and probably an emerging opportunity. He introduced me to Raamdeo Agarwal and Motilal Oswal. I had no experience of research and so it was a gamble even for them. We met and we liked the idea.”
In Nirmal’s estimation, Raamdeo is not a typical broker who is a speculator, but a first-generation broker, who understood research and other nuances.
Raamdeo was connected with Aridhi, a research firm at that time. They committed and sat up a new swanky office exclusively for research, which was a rarity those days. In addition, people were recruited. It was set up as “INQUIRE”, an acronym for India Equity Research. A lot of freedom was given about stock selection, the ideas to explore and so on.
It was set up as an independent body where Nirmal was the head of research and had total freedom to research on Indian equities.
It was a division with a separate brand, owned by Motilal Oswal.
Recalls Nirmal, “We did detailed reports on cement and the petrochemical sector and companies like CRISIL. The founders provided for everything like databases, manpower and resources required and this took off in March 1994. One must remember that this was the era when a balance sheet was a prized possession and difficult to get. This division started getting good business because FIIS’ wanted research. In some time, I realised that I needed to be on my own, as being here I would be a much junior partner with the two co-founders of Motilal Oswal. Add to it is the fact that almost all brokerage houses normally do research on just 200 companies, as they account for about 90 per cent of volumes. The idea of doing detailed research on these companies and providing them to the brokers would result in pooling of resources.”
With this in mind, Nirmal set up “PROBITY” or Probe in Equity. “Probity also means integrity and we established that our reports had that key element. We did independent research and we got good recognition for it. Reports would go on e-mail, as that was the form of distribution. We then realised that people began to copy our research and it became a cut & paste job. Our reports were re-branded and re-labelled by others. In frustration, someone said let us make our reports free and put it up on the internet,” he recalls.
At the end of 1998, Venkat joined as co-promoter and they decided to go on the internet and upload their research on the website free of cost.
“This was the first major disruption that we did. Something, which was our source of revenue, was overnight abolished, done away with and we put all of it on the website, all free of cost. No more issues of copying and at least our hard work would remain original,” recalls Nirmal, wryly.
It is often said that people are ordained to meet. Venkat started his career with ICICI Securities in 1991 and his boss was Girish Kulkarni, who was Nirmal’s dormitory partner at IIM Ahmedabad.
“Our offices at that time were adjacent to each other on Backbay Reclamation and we used to meet regularly. In 1991 the bull market had started and the reforms were introduced. That time I used to trade in the markets as well and during lunchtime or post lunch before resuming work, we all used to meet up on the road. I got to know Nirmal from that time, but was associated with him in 1998, when the internet boom had begun,” he says.
Venkat points out that they put up high quality research on the internet free of cost and also made balance sheets of some 2,000 companies available.
“It helped many other analysts, as getting balance sheets was a big issue at that time. When retail customers or investors began getting quality research on the net, we had not just arrived, but had disrupted the market completely, as no one thought that research would be easily available in such a manner - large quantum of quality research, all free of cost. In May 1999, we launched www.indiainfoline.com and it became very popular. The website turned out to be a super hit,” Venkat recalls with a touch of flair.
In 1999, the couple raised a million dollars from CDC. In 2000, they collected money from Intel and ICICI, who asked them to get into the transaction space, leading them on to a trading portal.
Remembers Venkat. “The second disruption happened in July 2000 when our portal was launched and we slashed brokerage rates. Broking was launched with this portal. The company was never a broker before this. We became trading members and started acquiring customers. We changed the way brokerage and the broking industry functioned. In an era when brokerage rates were in the range of 2-2.5 per cent or 200 to 250 basis points, we came out with our website 5 paisa.com and charged a mere 5 basis points as brokerage. The reduction in brokerage was a mind boggling 97.5 per cent of brokerage paid. We also had a tag line at that time `It’s all about money honey’. The brokerage rate allowed by the regulator was a maximum of 2.5 per cent in that period.”
A year after their portal was launched in 2000, the Ketan Parekh scam took place. This was a disruption of a different kind, where the whole market stood disrupted.
The period 2001-2002 was a very difficult one for IIFL. Reminisces Venkat, “We had to let go of people, close down branches. We also had a default. One of our customers defaulted. Those were really difficult times. In this period, we decided to focus on just three businesses. The first was distribution of insurance products, the second mutual funds and the third, broking business. In two of the businesses, we were distributing third party products, which never needed our investments and only in one, broking, was there requirement of funds. We concentrated all our resources on technology and we developed our trading terminal. That was a very big bet that we took. All the money we had was invested in technology.”
It turned out to be a good move, as things started taking off. They became the largest distributor for ICICI Prudential for their insurance products.
In 2004, IIFL became profitable. The company listed exactly one year after the first ever down circuit in the history of capital markets on the benchmark indices, May 17, 2005.
The company till 2008 was a broker with 75 per cent of revenues coming from it. “We were very happy with being a broker. We wanted to get into wealth management. In 2008, IIFL acquired the institutional sales team from CLSA and did something, which was not done before by any domestic brokerage house. One hears of such things only abroad. Call it disruption or any other name, but it happened. Never before did a local broker acquire a team. At the same time, the company also became an NBFC and got into personal loans and mortgage loans. In that period, the most fashionable product was a small ticket personal loan. In some time, we realised that there is no money in this. Today we are into gold loan, housing finance, consumer finance, SME loan and a whole range of products, which come from a NBFC. Wealth management is a big business for us,” recalls Venkat.
So who between them is the risk taker or the disrupter? Venkat is very candid. The risk-taker, he replies, is Nirmal. It is he who takes the risk. “I am not the risk taker,” he admits.
Venkat says that they were always at the bottom of the pyramid and people knew them. “We met Karan and Yatin and supported them. We set up wealth management with these two people whom we picked up from Kotak securities. They got a brand, a platform and they scaled up things very nicely,” he points out.
Wealth and NBFC will continue to grow. The broking business has seen dramatic changes, with technology being the engine driver. In the early days, the two had spent a lot on technology, which is also their backbone. They were probably the first to set up a back office in 2001-2002.
Ask Venkat about success and failures and he is up front about admitting that there has been plenty of the latter; not necessarily failures, but roadblocks.
“In 2002, we were on our knees and the sequence of events after the Ketan Parekh scam and the default meant that we were laying off people – it just shook us. A large customer defaulted. We had a big mutual fund distribution, but because of the obsession with broking, we concentrated on the broking part. Probably, a combination of things went wrong at that period,” recalls Venkat.
Failures are the stepping-stones to success, someone said. How well it applies to IIFL. Its biggest success was honed out of this roadblock and turmoil.
“We actually sold 75 per cent of office space and in the balance, rebuilt ourselves and the company. We looked at every aspect of business, whether legal, HR, you name it. Today, in a couple of months our wealth management ream would be completing ten years of existence and we are one of the leading companies in that space. Everyone thought that the institutional dealing side would leave after a few months. Nothing of that sort has happened and we are doing very well in that space,” explains Venkat.
They prepared a very detailed report on IT space in ICICI. This was with Nilesh Wagle. It became a super hit across the industry. There were plenty of cutting and pasting and the report was very widely circulated. The earlier cement cycle of 2002-2003 was a very good call from the duo. People made huge money.
After that phase, Venkat got out of research space into management. A key learning for Venkat, post this turbulence is the “art of leverage.”
Knowing when to cut losses comes as a discipline, but which if not followed, can be devastating.
“If you are on the right side of it you make money, but if you are on the wrong side it can kill you. I saw customers also getting butchered because of this leverage,” he remembers.
It is interesting to probe Venkat further on what went wrong in 2001-2002. The equity specialist is very candid. “We were young in those days. We had received a round of funding and many things happened at almost the same time. The Ketan Parekh scam, client default, the disruption that we did in terms of brokerage,” he recants.
Would they have been better off or worse if these events had taken place a year later? Venkat says that they would be worse off as they would have made bigger mistakes.
He draws up a nice analogy — of the impact of falling off a cycle or a motorbike or a helicopter. In the first case it could be a few bruises, in the second case broken bones and in the third it could also be death.
As he puts it, “the triple combination of the Y2K bubble, the Ketan Parekh scam and the default in 2001 was a blessing in disguise. We learnt faster and got ready earlier”.
It also turned out to be the high road, which led them to the top. “We raised our last round of funding around this time and just before that the cash balance of the company was at its lowest. It was a resurrection. We did the IPO in 2005 and God Willing, have never looked back.”
What are Venkat’s thoughts on acquiring the CLSA institutional team? He believes that institutional broking business is a big money spinner and they have a strong retail broking team already in place. Together they can become a potent force.
At that time, the two did not have any significant presence in the institutional field. This acquisition changed the face of the company, as “we moved our office to south Mumbai from the western suburbs, as it mattered to people with whom we dealt.”
On the comparison of different verticals with competing firms, Venkat says that in wealth management, they are comparable with Kotak Securities. In broking, Motilal Oswal is a very big name and presence and they are comparable. Also comparable are people like Kotak and banks like ICICI and Axis.
“In NBFC, we are learning that we are very small and have a long way to go,” he admits candidly.
Asked about the housing sector or vertical, Venkat says they have a book of Rs 10,000 crore and have a lot to learn. People like HDFC, Gruh Finance, Repco, he says, are far ahead.
As a listed entity, who is a comparable peer? According to Venkat, HDFC and Kotak, who are listed players, are their role models.
And what should an investor in IIFL look for or expect? He says that in the past, IIFL has rewarded shareholders.
“Going forward, we are a shareholder- friendly company and will ensure that stakeholders are looked after. We will grow our market share in an ethical manner. We have the depth to weather bad times,” says Venkat.
Does he look at stocks, ideas and sectors? In the absence of time, they have not been as active as they should, but “the interest is very much there and given a management meet, both of them would like to meet the management. The desire to learn has not diminished over the years.” Which is just as well.
What does the management of IIFL look for in fresh talent wanting to work for the group? Three important things, it would appear. First, the person must work as an owner, face challenges and empower the organisation. Second, there must be a high degree of integrity and no compromises. Third, unethical practices are simply not accepted.
“This is a transparent organisation. Decisions could always be right or wrong, but they should always be taken with the right intention. If someone is willing to accept and follow these principles, we love to appoint fresh blood and groom them into the organisation,” explains Venkat.
The board of IIFL is an illustrious one. Should that be taken as validation? He replies that they have had a strong board from day one and that the company is board-managed. The management benefits from the advice rendered by the board.
What about Nirmal’s sectoral calls in the past? He recalls cement, petrochemicals, CRISIL (rating agency) and so on.
When asked about the future, he likes the financial sector. This includes banks, NBFCs, housing finance (HFI) and housing finance and micro finance (MFIs).
He believes there would be three triggers. First, that interest rates will continue to fall. Second, the demand for credit will grow and third, that PSU banks that are currently dominating the sector, will not be able to raise capital.
Therefore, non-PSU banks will grow. The digital revolution is brewing and things like e-KYC will help the new generation banks. He likes auto manufacturers selectively. He is by and large very bullish on the Indian economy. Nirmal doesn’t like the metals sector, as they are cyclical.
So what is the relationship between the two market aces? Who is the stress stress buster and who takes the stress?
Nirmal says it differs from one situation to the other. The roles change and one of them becomes the stress taker and the other stress buster. Good variance.
Normally speaking, Nirmal is the risk taker and Venkat is the risk checker. Venkat is great with people and gets along with them and is perceived as a very friendly person while Nirmal is friendly, but perceived as not as a great people’s man.
What would Nirmal like IIFL to be known as? He says they want IIFL to be the most respected financial services company or group in India.
He also believes they are on the right track. “Our values are ‘FIT’, which stands for fairness, integrity and transparency. This applies to all, whether customers, vendors or society at large. These values stand you in good stead.”
And what is their advice to investors? “Stock market investors should be long-term investors. Unfortunately, more and more have a traders’ mentality and are short-term in nature. Only long-term investors can make big money. If you are not clued on to the market, invest through mutual funds where transaction charges have reduced significantly. It would be difficult for a small investor to beat returns generated by mutual funds,” says Nirmal.
Venkat adds that investors must put money in the capital markets through SIP and have a seven to ten-year investment plan.
On the pitfalls, he points out that they don’t start early and when the market falls a thousand points, they stop the SIP. “The only way to become rich is to save more,” is his sage advice. That then is the story of two people, who have built an institution and disrupted their way to the top of the market.
