Post-GST buoyancy will reduce multiple tax structure: Adhia

The government hopes that buoyancy in the economy after the goods and services tax (GST) rollout will lead to reduction in the multiple tax structure.



The proposed four-tier GST structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, could narrow down to two or three with the widening of tax net and assimilation of informal sector in the new indirect tax regime.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle in an exclusive interview, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that the government currently has no option but to have four rates.



Once more people come in the tax net in the GST regime, there is possibility of rates going down, he said.



“Over a period of time, once we see that revenue buoyancy is there as a result of wider coverage of informal sector in the tax net, there is a possibility that everybody’s rate is reduced. There is possibility in future for reduction of rates. But that will depend how much buoyancy is there (after implementation of GST),” Adhia said.



The GST is expected to broaden the tax base and curb tax evasion with the entire process of administration going online.



In the new regime there would be trail of each transaction. As manufacturers and dealers will have to register their invoices online to claim input tax credit and there would be trail for each transaction, it would be almost impossible for them to evade tax. Besides, there would be better monitoring mechanism in the new structure.



The coverage of micro, small and medium enterprises (MS&ME) which account for bulk of the informal sector, is set to expand in the GST regime leading to increased tax collection. As these firms supply to large corporates, they will have to register for GST for taking input tax credit. The large corporates are unlikely to buy products from smaller firms if they are not registered on the GST network, as without this they would not be able to claim credit for the inputs.



This will compel smaller firms to be part of the supply chain in the GST and pay taxes. It is, however, yet to be seen if the entire informal sector brace for the GST or continue to evade taxes.



As the taxpayer base increases in the new structure, the incidence of taxation is set to come down in the GST.



Due to low taxpayer base, widespread tax evasion and exemptions to various sectors, the prevailing tax rate remains high. A reverse in trend could lead to proportionate fall in tax rates.



“If you want to make ra­tes revenue-neutral and do not want to punish the poor consumers by raising rates for items they consume, then we have to maintain current incidence of taxation. How can we afford to not charge for commodities of luxury consumption at 28 per cent when the current incidence is over 30 per cent. If we bring it do­wn to 18 per cent then who will pay taxes? The poor consumers. Because their 5 per cent will become 18 per cent. It’s not possible to converge into one rate,” the revenue secretary said.



In the GST regime, mo­st commodities would fall in the 18 per cent slab with essential items being zero-rated. The luxury and sin items would be taxed at higher rate of 28 per cent, besides levy of a cess of up to 15 per cent.



On GST rates for services, he said all major ser­v­ic­es would be under 18 per ce­nt. “There may be few se­r­vices in the 12 per cent br­a­cket and few in the 5 per cent. Services that would fall in the lower rate are th­o­se where credits are not available for some of their inputs. For instance, the transport sector, where inputs are petrol and diesel for which credits would not be available in GST. So, th­ose are the services which will have slightly lower GST rate,” he stated.



GST would subsume most of the indirect taxes and levies such as services tax, excise, countervailing duty, luxury tax, octroi and luxury tax.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



