LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Post-DeMo: 18L accounts come under I-T scanner

By FC Bureau Feb 17 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The circle of suspicion is growing wider. As many as half of 18 lakh accounts, where more than Rs 5 lakh was deposited during the 50-day window provided by the government after demonetisation, are being considered as suspicious by the income tax (I-T) department.

Official sources said that action against them would follow after the amnesty scheme closes on March 31.

Under ‘Operation Clean Money,’ the I-T department had sent SMS and e-mails to these 18 lakh account holders, who were asked to clarify on the deposits and their source by February 15.

A window to come clean on black money has also been opened through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), where the government has offered amnesty to black money depositors if they pay 50 per cent of the amount as tax, penalty and surcharge and lock another 25 per cent for four years in a non-interest bearing deposits. The scheme ends on March 31. Government sources said those who did not reply must have a “good legal explanation” for their cash deposits and may have chosen to show them in tax returns.

But showing it as part of I-T returns is not sufficient as any abnormal rise in income for 2016-17 over 2015-16 will be considered unacco­u­nted wealth or bla­ck money and treated as per law.

But since SMSes and e-mails do not have any legal backing, the department will have to send formal notices and then wait till March 31 to initiate action in doubtful cases, sources said.

Action against any depositor can be taken only after the scheme closes, as the depositor may choose to disclose the wealth and pay taxes, sources explained.

Around 5.27 lakh asses­s­e­es, out of 18 lakh, who were sent SMSes and e-mails, su­b­mitted their respo­nse till February 12. Some 99.5 per cent of 5.27 lakh assessees also confirmed the am­ount they deposited during the 50-day demonetisation that ended on December 30.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reap the benefits
    Record food grain production is a result of sound policies and farmer resilience

    A good monsoon and record output of 271.98 million tonnes of foodgrain and oilseeds expected in this crop year, which ends in June, is a milestone in

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Right to the left

The whole tide of history is changing. And the march ...

Sachin Shridhar

The weak and the dirty

Politics is a common loathing of the middle class. Politicians ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter