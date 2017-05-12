Positive news on monsoon raises hopes for meeting growth target

A normal monsoon for the second successive year may result in another record production of foodgrains, bringing more money in the hands of farmers, who are considered the backbone of India’s rural economy, and help the country achieve more than 7 per cent growth.



Director general of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) K. J. Ramesh indicated that better rainfall than what was predicted in April could be possible after the prospect of a strong El Nino’s emergence receded.



In an interview with Financial Chronicle, Ramesh said, “The possibility of improvement still exists over what we predicted in April.” The weather bureau had said in April that the south-west monsoon, which brings in more than 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall in the June-September season, could be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA) of 89 cm.



“We indicated (in the April forecast) that there will be improvement over the prediction of 96 per cent rainfall taking the figure near normal,” Ramesh said. The next update by IMD will be released in the first week of June, he said.



El Nino is a phenomenon associated with the warming of the Pacific Ocean and it brings drought to Asia while during the opposite La Nina years, this region gets bountiful rain. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has downgraded the emergence of El Nino this year.



Private weather forecaster Skymet, however, said that it was sticking to its forecast of below-normal monsoon rains for 2017. Anything between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA is considered as normal monsoon and rainfall lower than 96 per cent is considered as “below normal”. Last year, IMD had predicted above normal rainfall, but the actual monsoon was normal.



The government is banking on a normal monsoon rainfall to help the economy grow at more than 7 per cent as the information technology (IT) sector is now under stress after the policy changes in the US.



Growth rebound



India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.2 per cent in the 2017–18 fiscal and 7.7 per cent in 2018-19 after “disruptions” caused by demonetisation, the IMF said on May 9 while recommending removal of long-standing structural bottlenecks to enhance market efficiency.



The temporary disruptions (primarily to private consumption) caused by cash shortages accompanying the currency exchange initiative are expected to gradually dissipate in 2017 as cash shortages ease, the International Monetary Fund said in its regional economic outlook.



Such disruptions would also be offset by tailwinds from a favourable monsoon season and continued progress in resolving supply-side bottlenecks, the IMF said.



The investment recovery is expected to remain modest and uneven across sectors as de-leveraging takes place and industrial capacity utilisation picks up, it noted.



The IMF maintains a positive outlook on the Indian economic growth and is confident that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation will be smooth. “India is one of the countries that have excellently performing reforms and that is one of the major reasons for the country to maintain one of the highest economic growth rates (in the world),” said Changyong Rhee, director for Asia and Pacific Department at IMF at a press conference in Singapore after presenting Asia and Pacific Regional Outlook report.



According to the report, in India, improving productivity in the agriculture sector, which is the most labour-intensive sector and employs about half of Indian workers, remains a key challenge.



More needs to be done to address long-standing structural bottlenecks and enhance market efficiency, including from liberalising commodity markets to giving farmers more flexibility in the distribution and marketing of their produce, which will help raise competitiveness, efficiency, and transparency in state agriculture markets, it said.



Subsidies



In addition, input subsidies to farmers should be administered through direct cash transfers rather than underpricing of agricultural inputs, as such subsidies to the agriculture sector have had large negative impacts on agricultural output, IMF said.



Aware that the monsoon holds the key to agricultural production and to increase farmers’ income, the Centre on May 8 had asked states to review preparedness to deal with any adversity in case of sub-normal monsoon, even though the Met Department has forecast normal rains this year.



Agriculture ministry has written to all the state governments to review their preparedness to handle any weather-related contingency, if any, in advance, so that the possible adverse impact of a sub-par rainfall on armers can be mitigated.



The states have been asked to review the preparedness of each district in line with the District Agricultural Contingency Plans. States have also been told to check progress made in rolling out schemes under the District Irrigation Plans of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, progress of water conservation/recharge/harvesting related works under MNREGA and water-shed management.



They have also been told to see if Drought Management Centres been set up and activated in state headquarters. States have been told to monitor progress made in the restoration of irrigation infrastructure. Expanding the coverage of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will enable farmers to minimise risks associated with loss of production in the event of a disaster. It may be noted that nearly 50 per cent of the farm land is rainfed in the country.



The agriculture ministry, simultaneously, banking on the normal monsoon to further increase the crop production after registering record output in rice, wheat, pulses, food grains, coarse cereals and oilseeds in 2016-17 season (July-June).



India’s foodgrain output is estimated to touch an all-time high of 273.38 million tonnes in the 2016-17 due to good monsoon after farmers increased sowing areas. Rice production is projected to be 109.15 million tonnes (MT), wheat 97.44 MT and pulses 22.40 MT in the 2016-17.



“As a result of very good rainfall during monsoon 2016 and various policy initiatives taken by the government, the country has witnessed record foodgrain production in the current year,” the ministry had said in a statement.



