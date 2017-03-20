LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

POSCO offers to surrender land for planned India steel project

By Reuters Mar 19 2017

Tags: News

The world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker may be scrapping proposed 12 million-tonnes-a-year steel plant

South Korean steelmaker Posco has asked the eastern state of Odisha in India to take back the land it was allotted for a $12 billion steel project as it has not been able to start work, two senior state officials said.

This could be a sign the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker was scrapping the proposed 12 million-tonn­es-a-year steel plant, although Posco said on Sunday that its move to return the land did not mean it would cancel the long-delayed project.

Posco said it had expressed its intention to give back the land because it "will not be used urgently".

"That has nothing to do with whether we withdraw the project," a Posco spokesman in Seoul said in a statement.

Posco offered to surrender the land in a letter to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), a state government agency that arranges to make industrial plots available to companies. The state government had leased about 2,700 acres of land to Posco.

"Posco has asked us to take back the land as it could not utilise it as per the lease deed condition," IDCO's chief general manager for land management, Susanta Kumar Mohanty, told Reuters on Saturday.

State industry minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the land earmarked for the project will now go into the IDCO land bank.

The 2005 project was billed as India's biggest foreign direct investment at that time, but it has faced several delays due to a regulatory maze and protests from the local farmers.

A mining law enacted by the federal government in 2015 made it mandatory for the company to buy a mining license for captive mines in an auction. Originally, the Odisha government had promised to help the company obtain the licence for free.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go Ahead
    Early compression of GST rates would give big boost to the ‘Make in India’ campaign

    There’s no denying the fact that Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to be rolled out on July 1, is the biggest tax reform since Raja Jesudoss Chellaia

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : When Hindu majoritarianism won

The continuing media coverage of the just concluded Uttar Pradesh ...

Susan Visvanathan

Jeeva’s son, Muthu

Muthu Krishnan came to the city with one thought in ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Singing in tune with nature

Many tribals indigenous peoples hold that every plant has its ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter