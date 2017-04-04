PONZI CENTRAL REMAINS WEST BENGAL

West Bengal has emerged as the epicentre of jhol. Chit funds, multi-level marketing, pyramid and ponzi schemes abound in West Bengal despite Saradha and Rose Valley scams resulting in arrests of top TMC leaders. Year after year, new ponzi schemes are being unearthed in West Bengal.



The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is now inundated with ponzi scheme investigations. The government has decided that after its diligent and extensive probe of the Saradha scandal, all such investigations should be sent to SFIO.



In another peculiar facet about these chit funds or pyramid schemes, the majority of them are east India centric — West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. For 2016-17, as many as 24 new ponzi schemes have been given to SFIO to probe. Nineteen of them from West Bengal, three from Assam and one each from Odisha and Maharashtra. Of these, SFIO has submitted its final report only in the Goldmine Animal Husbandry case last September, all the others are under progress. Pertinently, despite the high profile arrests by CBI in the Saradha and Rose Valley cases to exert political pressure on Mamata Banerjee’s ruling TMC, new cases keep popping up with uneasy and unerring regularity. One would have thought that wisdom would have dawned on dubious promoters peddling nefarious schemes. Particularly after big fish have been sent to jail.



Take the case of Prayag group, which has opened multiple entities to crook people of their money by promising them extraordinary returns. Validating the old axiom that a sucker is born every minute, there is Prayag Infotech Hi Rise followed by the Prayag prefix for Infotech Network, Organics, Hotel & Resorts, Entertainments, Aviation Services, Infra Realtors, Fisheries, Film & Television, Publication, Bio-tech, Diagnostic & Research Centre, Micro Finance and Prayag & Prayag Multicare.



It is remarkable that Prayag promoter is following the dangerous footsteps of Saradha’s Sudipta Sen and Rose Valley’s Gautam Kundu.



While Sen’s activities have been well-documented, Kundu’s empire was vast and unaccounted for. Imagine, the Enforcement Directorate finally nailing it down to 700 acres spread across 12 states, 23 hotels, 150-odd cars, including a dozen imported luxury vehicles, 900 branch offices and 3,078 bank accounts. According to records of the investigating agency, Kundu’s empire is spread over West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Tripura, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. In mid March, the ‘neo Saradha’ boss Basudeb Bagchi and his son Avik were arrested by CBI for collecting Rs 2,862 crore in public deposits and duping hapless people. Prayag founded by Basudeb Bagchi in 2002, had within 10 years of operation spread itself in many ventures. Most notably, it launched a film city in the interiors of West Bengal’s West Midnapore district to be spread over 2,700 acres and built at cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Interestingly, at the time of its launch in April 2012, it was endorsed by actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also West Bengal’s brand ambassador. But within a year, it was found that the group had encroached on at least 360 acres of state-owned land.



“There are more than 150 FIRs against Prayag group apart from hundreds of complaints filed by depositors who have formed an association that is fighting cases in the Calcutta High Court. CBI made the arrests today on the basis of those complaints,” said Arindam Das, a lawyer for the depositors on March 15, 2017. Sections of the Prize Chit and Money Circulation (Banning) Act, misappropriation of funds and criminal conspiracy were slapped against both.



Prayag group grabbed eyeballs in 2012 when Basudeb Bagchi announced that they were going to set up a film city spread over 2,700 acres in Chandrakona of West Midnapore district. Shah Rukh Khan (in pic) was appointed to endorse the Rs 1,000 crore project. He actually inaugurated it on April 15, 2012. The group has also produced two films. The first was Chaya Manush starring Saumitra Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam and Raima Sen. It was released in February 2014. The second one was Jole Jongole with Mithun Chakraborty, Asish Vidyarthi, Jackie Shroff and Tinnu Anand star cast. It is supposed to be released this year. The production of this film started in 2013/14 when Chakraborty was a TMC MP in Rajya Sabha.



The modus operandi of all these ponzi outfits remains old style where gullible investors being lured with promise of high returns, and significantly nearly all of ponzi operator enjoy political patronage, as evidenced by Saradha and Rose Valley investigations where TMC’s involvement has been documented. It is uncanny that as you survey the laundry list of cases handed over to SFIO since 2013-14, the preponderance of these schemes proliferating in West Bengal is undeniable — 58 out of 63 cases (2013-14), 29 out of 51 in 2014-15 while 18 were from Odisha in the same year. In fact, 2015-16 is more evenly spaced out between West Bengal, Odisha and Assam; though Bengal has 26 out of 47 cases submitted to SFIO. The good news is that multi-disciplinary teams are now working together on these pyramid schemes, which is how credible information sharing and dissemination is resulting in arrests. SFIO, ED and CBI are using these shared information feeds to corral the errant offenders.



Another big operator from West Bengal is Icore with multiple companies like E services, Apparels, Paints, Iron & Steel, Super Cements, Global Medicines, Jewellery & Gems Polyfab, Housing Finance Corp which were used to get rich quick. Open as many outfits under an umbrella branding like Saradha’s Sudipta Sen and enlarge the ambit of your pyramid operation so that you get better volumes. Something that Pearls Group promoted by Nirmal Singh Bhangoo did so efficiently in Punjab, the extent of malfeasance is reported to be humongous — Rs 47,000 crore. In mid April 2015, state CID arrested the MD of ICore E Services Anukul Maiti for his alleged involvement in a case of fraud of over Rs 6 lakh. Maiti has been accused of collecting funds to the tune of over Rs 3,000 crore. Multicrore scamster Maity and wife Konika, who were lodged in a Kolkata jail for long, embezzled public money worth several crores by duping depositors in his non-banking finance company, ICore E-Services based in Kolkata.



Maity who has garnered money by setting up branch offices in towns of Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh through a network of agents since 2005, was arrested in Kolkata in April 2015 and his wife was arrested later on. Two other companies of Maiti — Mega Mould and Promotech — were hauled up by market regulator Sebi to refund nearly Rs 900 crore collected from investors in March 2015.A Sebi probe found that Mega Mould raised Rs 888 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), while Promotech Infratech issued NCDs worth Rs 11.44 crore, without complying with the regulatory provisions applicable for a public issue. Sebi noted that as the issue by these companies were made to 50 or more persons, the company was under a legal obligation to get listed on a stock exchange.



And so it continues. Take another West Bengal operation under the Uro umbrella with multiple companies who got busted in 2013 for fraudulent fund collection. URO too did the same thing, roll out an ensemble of companies to lure investors to their doom. Sebi in a March 2015 order asserted that URO Infotech, URO Infra Reality India, URO Hygienic Foods, URO Walkers and URO Lifecare could not raise funds anymore, directing inter-alia that the companies shall not mobilise funds from investors and that the companies and its directors are prohibited from issuing prospectus or any offer document or issue advertisement for soliciting money from the public for the issue of securities, in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly, till further orders. Ironically, the M.O was the same here too as Icore. The companies were engaged in fund mobilization activity through issue of equity shares to more than 49 persons without complying with the provisions of Sebi (issue of capital and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2009 (ICDR Regulations) and the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.



But as the saying goes, suckers are born every minute and equally human ingenuity, which remains unfettered, will always find a new one. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and other bodies have to make gullible investors understand that a quick buck only ends in trouble. To use another old adage — haste makes waste. Ponzi, a form of fraud in which belief in the success of a non-existent enterprise is fostered by the payment of quick returns to the first investors from money invested by later investors. People will always fall prey to greed and avarice.



