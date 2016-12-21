LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Pondy govt introduces 3% quota for disabled in govt jobs

By PTI Dec 21 2016 , Puducherry

Tags: News
Lt Governor Kiran bedi today announced the implementation of three percent reservation for differently-abled persons in government jobs, in the Union Territory.

Releasing a copy of the Puducherry government's order on the reservation, at a function for the differently-abled persons here, she said, "The order has seen the light of the day after much delay."

It is in keeping with the provisions of the Central Act, she said. Bedi complimented the present government led by Chief Minister Narayanasamy for unveiling the order for the benefit of the disabled persons.

Stating that differently-abled candidates should not yearn for government jobs alone, she said, "You should also ensure that you achieve skill development wherever possible.

The Lt Governor further said, both the Centre and the territorial government had "a major plan to promote skill development and copious funds were also available for those coming forward to launch self-employment projects."

Officials of the Labour department and banks should be invited to functions to bring to focus the various avenues available for the differently-abled persons "to help them become their own masters instead of yearning for government jobs," she said.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy who spoke on the occasion said, his government was keen on working towards meeting the needs of the differently-abled persons even without any representation from them.

He also announced that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy to look into the demands and schemes for the differently-abled persons.

Speaker V Vaithilingam and Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu were among those who were present.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Let down
    Corruption in the banking system has stymied the demonetisation effort

    Banks have let down prime minister Narendra Modi big time in his 50-day campaign to root out corruption, black money, terror financing and counterfeit

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:APNA DESH REDUX

For most part India, the cathedral of conspicuous consumption, lies ...

Ananda Majumdar

Promise of new beginnings

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most important state in political terms, believe ...

BK Chaturvedi

Bucking the budget trend

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced three major reforms that ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter