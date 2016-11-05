Pollution: NGT raps AAP govt, Centre

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday castigated the Centre and AAP government for “shifting blame” and not taking steps to tackle the alarming air pollution level in Delhi, dubbed as the worst in 17 years.



“For you (authorities), the people of Delhi do not matter but for us, they matter. We will do whatever we can,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, adding, “Just look at what we are giving to our children for future. This is terrible.”



Terming the situation akin to that of an “emergency”, the tribunal observed that the Centre, Delhi government and other authorities were “not bothered” about the rising air pollution level and its consequences on the health of citizens of Delhi but instead “shifting the blame on each other.”



Observing that “health is the only primary concern,” the bench was anguished that its order asking Delhi government to stop plying of diesel vehicles which were over 10 years old was not being implemented properly.



“All diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old should be off the road,” it directed the Delhi government.



The bench was infuriated when neither the Centre nor Delhi government was able to properly answer its queries regarding the steps needed to be taken to tackle the issue, which were supposed to have been discussed at a meeting on Thursday in which Delhi’s chief secretary, members of Central Pollution Control Board and the ministry of environment and forest and others were present.



“What name we are giving to our Capital in the world. It is very bad,” the green panel said.



“We understand there is a conflict of administration between the civic agencies, Delhi government and the Centre. But you can tell us who is not doing his work. It's unfair to people of Delhi. In everything, the authorities are just throwing off their hands. We have to do something. You cannot say that time will do it,” it said. Delhi government told the bench that rise in air pollution was due to burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.



However, the bench said, “It's not just the crop burning. There is no crop burning in Delhi. According to you, crop burning is in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan but nowadays there is no wind, so the smoke can't come here from these states.”



It also issued notices to the secretaries of environment and urban development of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and directed them to remain present before it on the next date of hearing on November 8.



The NGT also asked the authorities to look into three other aspects of air pollution emanating out of dust, burning of plastic, waste and uncovered construction material lying in the open and vehicular pollution.



“There are three other sources of air pollution. Why do you not take steps? You know hillocks of waste are being burnt every day at the landfill sites. This itself is enough to kill people of Delhi. Why don’t you fix the responsibility of the officers and take action against them,” the bench said.



At the outset of hearing, the bench wanted to know about the preventive steps, which were discussed during the meeting held on Thursday in pursuance to its order.



Additional solicitor general (ASG) Pinky Anand, who was appearing for the Centre, told the tribunal that as per the order, chief secretary of Delhi was to convene the meeting. To this, the bench said, “Central government is living in Delhi too. You can't say you are not concerned with air pollution. Yesterday we had passed directions to authorities concerned to have a meeting with the chief secretary of Delhi government along with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other authorities.”



“What happened in the meeting? Who will tell us? We are asking this, but still there are no answers,” the bench said, adding, “regarding health (of the people), nobody is bothered. On air pollution, nobody’s bothered. The authorities are shifting the blame on each other. It is very bad.”



