LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Poll reforms under consideration: Centre to HC

By PTI Feb 07 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Centre has told the Delhi High Court it is considering electoral reforms recommended by Law Commission and "some action" is certain after a plea sought removal of a provision restricting the period of disqualification from contesting polls for a candidate to six years on being sentenced to two years or more.

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal which was hearing a plea seeking a slew of electoral reform measures.

The Centre informed the bench that the Law Commission, in two of its reports, has recommended "electoral reforms/ regulation of political parties and inner party democracy".

"Ministry of Law and Justice constituted a task force comprising senior officers to examine the recommendation and form a roadmap for its implementation," the Centre said in its affidavit.

"The subject matter of the 244th and 255th report of the Law Commission is already under consideration of the Government of India at an appropriate level, it is humbly prayed that this court dispose of the writ petition at the admission stage since it is certain that some action would be taken by the government on the subject matter," the affidavit states.

The government was responding to a plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who has claimed that the restriction of six years on the period of disqualification of a legislator was ultra vires of the Constitution.

He has sought that two sections of Representation of the People Act (RPA) be declared "void, as they restrict disqualification period up to six years" only and allow convicted person to contest Parliament and state assembly elections.

The government, however, urged the court to dismiss the plea on the ground that the petitioner has "not espoused any cause of greater public importance".

"The petition does not provide conclusive material and factual proof to substitute that section 8 & 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 are unconstitutional and void.

"These section are intra views and have been in the statute book for long time and serve the purpose for which these are enacted," the Centre government's standing counsel Monika Arora said.

The court has now fixed the matter for further consideration on May 17. The plea has suggested implementation of electoral reforms proposed by the Election Commission and Law Commission which also favour disqualifying a lawmaker even prior to his conviction, at the stage when charges are framed against him for offences which carry a punishment of imprisonment for five or more years.

Besides, it seeks directions to the government to set minimum educational qualifications and maximum age limit for contesting candidates.

It suggests that political parties should have the responsibility to maintain proper accounts of their income and expenditure and get them annually audited by agencies specified by the ECI.

The petitioner has sought enhancement of punishment from fine or one year imprisonment to two year jail term for electoral offences like undue influence and bribery at polls and publishing a false statement in connection with an election.

The petitioner has also said in his plea that "candidates violating provisions of the Act should be disqualified and political parties putting up such a candidate should be derecognised and deregistered".

The other issues raised in the plea include, proliferation of non-serious parties, process of recognition and de-recognition of political parties, as well as disclosure of assets and liabilities of parties.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Being human
    There’s more to banking system than just interest rate

    Every time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is about to meet on deciding policy rates, the focus invariably moves on to the future of repo rate, rever

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: AND ALL FALL DOWN

Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen was a German Luftwaffe Field Marshal ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

When nothing is impossible

All of us have a method with ourselves. Some feel ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Scientifically curious or superstitious?

Is religion related to superstition? Are there other areas ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter