Poll donations with cheques, e-transfer

As part of its efforts to cleanse the electoral funding process and prevent circulation of black money, the government on Tuesday said that contributions by companies to electoral trusts could only be made through account payee cheques, drafts or through e-transfer.



The new initiative is in addition of the proposals made in the budget by finance minister Arun Jaitley, where he reduced the limit on cash donations to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 while allowing them freedom to issue electoral bonds to raise resources for electioneering.



Moving amendments to the finance bill 2018 in Parliament, Jaitley said at present the Representation of the People Act provides for revealing of identity of people making donations above Rs 20,000. “The amendment would provide that if money comes by way of electoral bonds, the identity will not be disclosed,” he added.



The finance minister said that electoral bond has been proposed for cleansing political funding, since a lot of money, across the spectrum, comes from unknown sources.



With regard to corporate financing of electoral trusts run by political parties, it has now been decided to completely do away with cash donations. This is expected to bring more transparency in such contributions.



Lack of transparency over funding of political parties is supposed to be the key reason for generation of black money in the country. Jaitley had, in the Union budget 2017-18, announced electoral bonds to promote legitimate funding of political parties. As many as 40 amendments were moved to the bill during discussions on Tuesday. The finance minister will reply on Wednesday.



