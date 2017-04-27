Political handling & strategy should replace bluster

The Union government’s response to the Maoist attack that killed 25 CRPF personnel is shoddy and misleading. Union home minister Rajnath Singh called it “cold blooded murder,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his ministers termed it as “cowardly.”



Both the terms are, to put it bluntly, inaccurate. The CRPF personnel were not captured and executed – that would have been cold blooded – but were trapped in an ambush and died fighting. Indeed, according to reports, the total police force involved was some 76 strong, but it was a group of 36 which was ambushed. Since the Maoists sought out and attacked the CRPF, it can hardly be an act of cowardice.



If it was not quite “cold blooded murder” or a “cowardly act”, it was most certainly “sad”, “shocking”, “unfortunate” and “tragic.” And the two politicians, both members of the Cabinet Committee on Security and, separately, Appointments, must first ask themselves as to why they have left the CRPF headless for nearly two months. Or, why, despite years of deployment, semi-trained forces are being sent to combat hardened Maoist guerrillas. Instead, we have the ludicrous spectacle of the union minister for Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu blaming human rights activists for being silent on the events. Surely he should know the difference between a human rights violation which usually means the killing of non-combatants or unarmed persons, and the death of a soldier in battle.



Mis-labeling



Mis-labeling the event is not something we should overlook. When you mis-state the problem, you are unlikely to be able to resolve it effectively. This is what is leading the government to go around in circles in Jammu & Kashmir. Some days ago, when the Taliban attacked an Afghan Army camp and killed 140 soldiers, the PM again condemned it as “a cowardly terror attack”. Just why an audacious and, unfortunately, successful attack is “cowardly” is a mystery.



But, please note that as a result of the failure, the Afghan defence minister and its army chief were asked to resign. On the other hand, our home minister blithely continues and gives us homilies about “karara jawab” and the valour of the personnel who died.



This said, the aims of the Maoists and their tactics must be denounced not only because they are attempting to overthrow the republic, but also because they have often been involved in the killing of innocents. But, we cannot delude ourselves on their success in repeatedly launching tactically superior operations against our forces. Claiming that they were overwhelmed because civilians were used as a shield is to deny the fact that the CRPF forces lack the tactical training and acumen needed for the job.



Ambushes are par for the course in an insurgency ridden area, as is the fact that the guerrillas often use deception by sending unarmed scouts who pass off as locals to determine the lay of the land. Neither can we escape from the knowledge that they have support among some of the local communities. The challenge is to turn this support inside out and get the locals to inform on the Maoist movements. This can be done if the legitimate grievances of the locals are addressed. In all these years, the Raman Singh government has failed to deal with this issue which is entirely in the realm of politics.



Some accounts suggest that the patrolling party had just finished lunch when the Maoists attacked. When they were on duty in what is clearly hostile territory, presumably their officers would have mounted an effective guard to warn them against a surprise, and the jawans who were armed and numerous ought to have mounted an effective defence. However, the evidence suggests that the party was surprised and fairly quickly overwhelmed. As of now, we do not know why the balance of the force which was over 40-strong, was not able to come to the aid of the ambushed party.



All this is hardly the fault of the hapless jawans. They are assigned a duty and must fulfil their task. Blame must be put on their superiors who use them in all kinds of situations and expect the best out of them. In one instance, they are guarding polling booths and VIP installations, on another taking on stone-pelters in Jammu & Kashmir. And here, they are being asked to fight a hardened and tactically adept guerrilla force, something that can only be handled by well-trained army personnel.



Poor tactical appreciation



Just how poor tactical appreciation and training impacts on the situation is evident from the fact that in April 2010, the CRPF lost as many as 76 men in a single attack in Dantewada. Later that year they lost another 26 in Narayanpur and now after seven years we have this latest attack with 25 killed. The army has done counter-insurgency in very hazardous environment in the North-East, in Sri Lanka and Jammu & Kashmir against some very capable guerrillas. Its cumulative losses have been high, but individual operations have not seen this scale of casualties.



The highest loss suffered by the army in an ambush was, if my memory serves me right, in the mid-1950s, when 30 jawans were killed in the early years of the Naga insurgency. More recently, 20 jawans were killed by Naga insurgents. Needless to say, the issue is not the bravery or the capacity of the individual jawan; the army and the paramilitary come from the same stock. It is all about equipment, training, motivation and leadership.



Another conclusion that arises is that the government continues to try and fight insurgency on the cheap. In Jammu & Kashmir, it is the forces themselves who had to improvise their own patka light helmet and even use sandbags to mine-proof their trucks. It is only in recent years that mine-proof vehicles have come to be used in the Valley. Despite some very trying terrain, they were not provided helicopter support.



In 2017, in Sukma, if the road opening duty was so dangerous, why was there no effort to provide some kind of air cover — a UAV for reconnaissance or an armed helicopter to provide cover to the party. It is true that given the terrain, the UAV’s cameras are no good in penetrating the surrounding foliage. But it is possible to use lightweight foliage penetrating radars to guard against surprise attacks.



Better firepower



But there is no evidence that the jawans are equipped with anything other than assault rifles with under-barrel launched grenades, as is evident from the list of equipment looted by the Maoists from the slain CRPF personnel. Surely, the government could up their firepower by providing them Carl Gustaf rocket launchers which are made in India or rocket propelled grenades which are cheap and effective and readily available.



Perhaps the greatest failure of the forces operating in Chhattisgarh has been their inability to develop good intelligence. If, as is claimed, 300 Maoists attacked the party, it would have required them several days, if not weeks, to concentrate their forces and deploy them effectively. Surely some advanced intelligence could have been obtained of their movement. The problem clearly is that locals do not trust the security forces. This may be out of fear of the Maoists, or of the security forces. Winning hearts and minds is, as is often stated, the key to winning a guerrilla war. This is where the concept of the counter-insurgency operations can be questioned. It should have a healthy content of political messaging, as well as the use of local police forces, rather than a reliance on the central paramilitary forces.



The Maoist challenge has been taken on earlier and defeated in other parts of India. First, it was Naxalbari and West Bengal and then Andhra Pradesh. In both cases, sophisticated intelligence work combined with effective local police force that defeated them. There is no reason why this lot cannot be defeated either. But for that, it requires a sophisticated political handling of the people of the area, good intelligence, and effective training and leadership of the personnel. Bluster of the kind we have been hearing from the home minister or the likes of Venkaiah Naidu has no place in the process.



(The writer is a Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi)







