LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Policybazaar aims Rs 2,000-cr turnover this fiscal

By PTI Apr 04 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Policybazaar.Com, a platform that helps consumers compare and analyse insurance products, has set its eyes on Rs 2,000 crore turnover by the end of the current fiscal and is also gearing up to be IPO-ready by October.

"With the financials auguring well, we plan to go more aggressive in marketing and technology in this financial year. We are now targeting Rs 2,000 crore insurance premium (turnover) in this financial year.

The company intends to get IPO ready by October 2017," Policybazaar.Com CEO and co-founder Yashish Dahiya told PTI.

He further said: "However, that does not imply we will necessarily do an IPO. Being IPO ready implies financial, statutory, and regulatory preparedness."

The company reported a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore during the fiscal ended March 2017.

Dahiya said the company has crossed Rs 10 crore a day premium mark, becoming the first player in the country to achieve this milestone in online insurance sales.

PolicyBazaar.Com, which saw break-even in November last year, is looking at raising Rs 330 crore (USD 50 million).

"The company is currently in the advanced stage of discussions to raise a funding worth Rs 330 crore," Dahiya said.

PolicyBazaar.Com has backing of high-profile investors including InfoEdge (Naukri.Com), Inventus Capital, Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital, Premji Invest, Temasek and Ribbit Capital.

The company has raised so far Rs 500 crore from its existing investors and is valued at Rs 2,500 crore.

The portal, which was launched eight years back, controls more than 90 per cent of the online insurance comparison market in India.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Time to act mature
    Narayana Murthy is now a minority shareholder and he should privately convey his views to the management

    The skirmish between founders of Infosys and the current management team seems to be turning into quarterly affair, much like quarterly results.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Newsmaker: Bring it on

A bitter and acrimonious Test series between India and Oz ...

Gautam Datt

MCD battle hots up

The stakes in Delhi civic elections are high as the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

No point in letting life get to you

When something goes wrong, somewhere; when someone does not meet ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter