Poes Garden was hub of conspiracy, says SC as it convicts Sasikala

The Supreme Court judgement convicting V.K. Sasikala Natarajan and her family members J. Elavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran for amassing assets disproportionate to their income may prove a crucial milestone against corruption in high office.



The 570-page judgement, described as “fatty” by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, one of the two judges who wrote the order, expressed deep concern about the escalating menace of corruption in the society.



“You can understand too much of fatty judgement, we have taken the burden on us…we will read out the conclusion,’ said Justice Ghose.



The division bench of Justices Ghose and Amitava Roy restored the conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court in the disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu chief minister chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, her friend and sister Sasikala Natarajan, Sasikala’s elder sister’s son Sudhakaran, (also proclaimed as foster son by Jayalalthaa) and Elavarasi, wife of Sasikala’s late elder brother.



The apex court said that Chennai's Poes Garden, residence of late J. Jayalalithaa, was the hub of conspiracy and the money flow from one account to another proved the existence of an "active conspiracy" to launder the then chief minister's "ill-gotten wealth" to purchase properties in the names of the shell companies.



The court said that Sasikala and her two relatives resided at Poes Garden with Jayalalithaa "without any blood relation between them". They were "accommodated" there, not on humanitarian concern, but pursuant to the conspiracy hatched by them. "The flow of money from one account to the other proves that there existed active conspiracy to launder the ill-gotten wealth of Jayalalithaa for purchasing properties in the names of the firms," the court said.



Pulling the curtains down on the case, Justice Roy said the maze of 34 companies, most of them shell firms, were created to deceive process of law and justify the unaccounted wealth, showing a deep-rooted conspiracy for amassing vast assets.



Justice Roy, who wrote a separate but concurring verdict in the case, which dealt with the growing menace of corruption in public life and said it emanated from "moral debasement" of people and "gave unfair advantage to the dishonest, leading to escalation of the divide between the haves and have nots".



“Both the corrupt and the corrupter are indictable and answerable to the society and the country as a whole,” Justice Roy said.



In 1996, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who was then Janata Party chief, filed a case against Jayalalithaa alleging that during her tenure as Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, she had amassed property worth Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income.



In delivering its verdict on Tuesday, the court accepted the earlier trial court order and set aside the Karnataka high court judgement acquitting the accused by calculating their disproprionate assets to be less than 10 per cent.



“We have considered the facts of this case and in our opinion, the percentage of disproportionate assets at 8.12 per cent as computed by the High Court is based on a completely wrong reading of the evidence on record compounded by incorrect 557 arithmetical calculations,” said the SC order.



The apex court also upheld the trial court order establishing criminal conspiracy between the accused. “Furthermore, the reasoning given by the trial court in respect of criminal conspiracy and abetment, after scrutinising the evidence of this case, is correct in the face of the overwhelming evidence indicating the circumstances of active abetment and conspiracy (by Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Elavarasi) in the commission of the above offences under Section 13(1)(e) of the 1988 Act,” said the order.



The SC order fully backed the calculations of disproportionate assets by the trial court. “That the trial court was meticulous, sensitive, vigilant and judicious in appraisal, stands authenticated by the fact that in valuing the assets, as warranted, it excluded a sum of Rs 32 lakh towards the price of sarees and further reduced the value of gold and diamond to the extent of Rs 2 crore.



It also allowed reduction in the marriage expenses by more than 50 per cent and further discounted the value of constructions by permitting a depreciation of 20 per cent,” said the order.



The order citing the trial court said that mere declaration of property in the income tax returns does not mean that it is acquired from legal sources of income. “While observing that mere declaration of property in the income tax returns does not ipso facto connote that the same had been acquired from the known lawful sources of income, the trial court held the view that the prosecution could successfully establish that the respondents and their firms/companies, who posed to be income tax assessees, had no independent or real source of income and that it was the finance of (accused number) A1 (Jayalalithaa) that was really in circulation and thus it could prove beyond reasonable doubt that the only source of money for the acquisition of large assets was that of hers,” said the order.



