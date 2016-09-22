PM's new address: 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

India’s most famous address will no longer be 7 Race Course Road (RCR). The street in Delhi on which prime minister Narendra Modi lives has been renamed 'Lok Kalyan Marg.’ The decision to rename RCR was taken at an New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Once the notification is issued, the PM’s famous residential address 7 RCR will be known as 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM).



At the meeting, Kejriwal proposed to rename the RCR after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, but some members were not convinced. “I had proposed renaming of the road after Guru Govind Singh while Meenakshi Lekhi said it should be renamed as Ekatma Marg,” Kejriwal said.



“I suggested that the PM should be consulted on this, but the council members decided that on the basis of suggestions received from the public, the road should be renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg,” the CM added.



The NDMC also decided to rename the Gurudwara Rakabganj roundabout adjacent to the Parliament complex as Guru Gobind Singh Chowk following representations from various Sikh organisations. The change of name is seen as an effort to woo the Sikh community by both the BJP and AAP ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab early next year.



Kerijwal said the decision to rename RCR was taken after reaching consensus among NDMC members. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was seated next to Kejriwal, said there was nothing bigger than lok kalyan (public welfare) and everyone was inspired by it. For the decision, Lekhi said, the BJP and Kejriwal decided to rise above politics.



The BJP lawmaker had earlier proposed that the name Race Course Road ‘does not match with Indian culture.’ She had proposed the name Ekatma Marg as a tribute to her party’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who wrote on the philosophy of Ekatma Manav or integral humanism.



The BJP pitched for the new name as a middle path after Kejriwal came up with his own suggestion, Guru Gobind Singh Marg. “Many Sikh delegations came to me, but the majority in the meeting were in favour of Lok Kalyan Marg,” said Kejriwal.



The change from 7 RCR to 7 LKM drew an instant buzz on social media. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took a sly dig at the Modi government, saying “thank goodness” the CM of Delhi was included in the decision-making process. “Thank goodness the CM of Delhi is included in the decision that affect the lives of millions of residents of Delhi,” he tweeted. “It’s so good to know that everything is alright with the world & we can focus on the stuff that really matters -- renaming roads.”



Complimenting the NDMC for renaming the road, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “It’s a name with message as the PM’s house is situated in that road.”



Last year, another street not far from the PM's residence, Aurangzeb Road, was renamed after former president APJ Abdul Kalam, to varied reactions. The change was recommended by BJP's Mahesh Girri, who said that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was a ruthless figure and should not be glorified. Many historians, however, argued that the name was a part of history.



There was also a demand to rename Akbar Road to Maharana Pratap Marg but the government brushed it aside.



