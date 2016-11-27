LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

PM's idea of cashless economy unrealistic: Omar

By PTI Nov 27 2016 , Srinagar

Tags: News
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today termed as "unrealistic" the idea of a cashless economy as floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, saying internet connectivity in the state was unreliable.

"I'd love to move to a cashless economy but given the reliability of connectivity in J&K & the absence of points of sale I fear I'd starve," he tweeted.

The National Conference (NC) working president said it was an unrealistic idea especially for the people living in remote areas of the state.

"And I live in Srinagar. Imagine asking people in Gurez, Karnah, Keran & other remote areas to dispense with cash!!! Totally unrealistic idea," he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • On sticky wicket
    Analysts point to a possibility of rupee touching 70-mark

    Prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive and Donald Trump’s ascent to US presidency began on November 8.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> MMS: why are you being intellectually dishonest?

Organised loot and legalised plunder is how former PM Dr ...

BK Chaturvedi

Let’s Make it easier

Sometime back the World Bank brought out a ranking of ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter