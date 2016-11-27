PM's idea of cashless economy unrealistic: Omar
Nov 27 2016 , Srinagar
"I'd love to move to a cashless economy but given the reliability of connectivity in J&K & the absence of points of sale I fear I'd starve," he tweeted.
The National Conference (NC) working president said it was an unrealistic idea especially for the people living in remote areas of the state.
"And I live in Srinagar. Imagine asking people in Gurez, Karnah, Keran & other remote areas to dispense with cash!!! Totally unrealistic idea," he said.