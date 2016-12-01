PM will take part in demonetisation debate: Naidu

Appearing to reach out to the opposition following continued disruption of Parliament over demonetisation, the government on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take part in the discussions.



Information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who also holds the portfolios of urban development and housing and urban poverty alleviation, said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue in Parliament even as he called upon the opposition to allow Parliament to function normally and join in the debate. The minister, however, made it clear that demonetisation was there to stay and the “mood in the country” favoured the move. Talking to media persons, he said this was the reason why strike calls by the opposition against the government’s November 8 decision failed to elicit an response.



"They (opposition parties) should come back to Parliament to discuss and debate and give valuable suggestions so that the country can move forward," said Naidu.



The minister also pointed to the opposition’s ambiguous response to demonetisations and said there were those who now said they were not against it. "They are all saying this because the mood of the nation is dominantly in favour of the step taken by the Prime Minister," he said.



The call for a bandh was a "total flop" and the nationwide protest programmes also failed, he said. "They (opposition parties) tried to come together but there is now division as some people wanted a rollback (of the move). I just saw in newspapers that Laluji (Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Laloo Prasad Yadav) was saying that in principle he is not opposed to the move but he has issues with implementation," Naidu said.



The issues should be discussed in Parliament for which the government is ready. "The Prime Minister will also definitely come and the finance minister will also reply in the end," he said.



Meanwhile, Parliament continued to be stalled over demonetisation.



PTI adds: The opposition parties created an uproar demanding obituary references to the soldiers killed in terror attack in Nagrota on Tuesday as well as those who died due to harassment after demonetisation. In the Lok Sabha, the demand was rejected by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who said the operation in Nagrota was underway and obituary references could be made only after that.



In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government was ready for a discussion on the terror attack along with that on demonetisation.



However, there were repeated adjournments of both Houses during the day. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day just minutes before 1 pm while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned at around 2.15 pm. Earlier, as soon as the Upper House met for the day, Opposition led by Congress and Trinamool Congress raised the demand for obituary reference over the killing of 25 armymen since the surgical strikes on September 29 and the "death of 82 people" due to post-demonetisation hardship.



Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, “It is a serious issue if the House is not ready to pay homage to brave soldiers and those who died because of the wrong policies” of the government.



When Sharad Yadav (JD-U) also spoke on the currency issue, Jaitley asked him to first discuss demonetisation within his party and decide if it is against the move or for it – party chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has come out in support of the move, and broken ranks from the opposition on the issue.



In the Lok Sabha, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar attacked the opposition, saying they should not do politics over martyrdom of soldiers. In fact, leaders of several opposition parties in the House, including Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress party expressed willingness to withdraw their demand for the debate to be held under Rule 56, which deals with an adjournment motion, but said the government also should not insist on debate under Rule 193 which does not entail voting.



The BJD sided with the opposition stand and rejected the government's contention with its leader Bhartruhari Mahtab saying the division of votes was not on black money but the hardships facing people and states following the decision. He said the opposition was demanding a discussion on the predicament people are facing after demonetisation, with every citizen, every state going through hardships.



Jaitley said if the debate is about hardships facing people, then there is no need for division of votes and the debate should start immediately.



