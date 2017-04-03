PM tells youth to choose tourism over terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the country’s longest road tunnel that links Kashmir Valley with Jammu by an all-weather route and reduces the distance by 31 kms.



The 9-km long Chenani–Nashri Tunnel, built at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore, was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister here in presence of Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. After the inauguration, Modi, along with Vohra and Mehbooba, travelled in an open jeep through the tunnel for some distance. The Prime Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister then posed for a photograph with the engineers, who were involved in construction of the tunnel.



Later addressing a rally in Udhampur, PM Modi asked Kashmiri youth to “choose tourism over terrorism to ensure the state's development and well-being since 40 years of bloodshed has not benefitted anyone.” He again invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of ‘Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat (Kashmirism, democracy and humanity)’ and said this “prime motto” will be used for taking the state to new heights of development.



Meawhile, normal life was affected in Kashmir Valley due to strike called by separatist groups against the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. Most shops, business establishments and fuel stations were shut in Srinagar – the summer capital of the state, officials said. However, they said, the weekly flea market, locally known as Sunday market, was open as many vendors had set up their stalls along TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through Lal Chowk. The officials said most of the public transport was off the roads, while private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying normally in many areas of the city here. Similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the Valley, they said. Security forces were deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to maintain law and order.



Reacting to the opening of the tunnel, state opposition National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said: “The Chenani-Nashri tunnel being portrayed as an alternative to a political initiative is yet another indication of a sustained effort to brush the political issue in Kashmir under the carpet. While economic development and infrastructural growth is essential, the state would continue to suffer unless New Delhi takes a political initiative to resolve the longstanding political issue in consonance with the sentiments of the people.”



The tunnel, bypassing snow-bound upper reaches, will reduce the journey time by two hours and provide a safe, all-weather route to commuters travelling from Jammu and Udhampur to Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar. The estimated value of daily fuel savings will be to the tune of Rs 27 lakh, according to the PMO.



