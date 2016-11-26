PM targets Opposition for attack on demonetisation

Taking the mounting criticism from the opposition on his chin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the opponents of the demonetisation drive, saying they were pained as they did not get time to save their ill-gotten wealth.



Modi made the remark at a function on Friday morning in the Lok Sabha, infuriating the opposition which objected to being painted as being a a corrupt lot. The opposition also slammed the PM for making the remarks outside Parliament and sought an apology for insulting the entire political class.



Speaking at a book launch, Modi said that people were criticising the government for not being adequately prepared for launching demonetisation but there was no criticism of the objectives of the drive -- fighting corruption and terrorism.



“Some people are criticising, saying the government did not make ample preparation. I think that is not the issue that the government did not make ample preparation. I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance to make any preparation (to save their cash)," Modi said.



"If these people had got 72 hours to make their preparation, then they would have lavished praise that there was no one like Modi," he added.



The Prime Minister said the entire country was involved in the fight against corruption and ordinary citizens were the soldiers in this fight. But, some people were worried, he observed.



The Prime Minister’s remark came a day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had described demonetisation as a monumental blunder and an organised loot. Meanwhile, Parliament was adjourned on Friday without conducting any business as the opposition demanded an apology, saying the Prime Minister was trying to project himself as the only leader who was not corrupt while the entire opposition was being painted as supporters of black money.



Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said Modi was avoiding Parliament and whatever he had said should have been stated on the floor of the House. While stressing that there will be no rollback of demonetisation, the government is pushing for digital transactions in a big way.



"Everyone has the right to use his or her money and no one stops them. It is not necessary that you have cash as one can spend using digital technology also," said the Prime Minister, adding: “Shopping using mobile payment is simple, just like sending a WhatsApp message.”



The PM said municipal corporations had collected Rs 13,000 crore in taxes after demonetisation. "I got the details about municipal corporations in some cities. Earlier, they would get Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 crore in taxes. But, after November 8 they have collected Rs 13,000 crore in taxes. This money will be used for development like construction of roads and augmenting power supply.”



The Centre has followed up on Prime Minister Modi’s word on promoting electronic transactions by setting up a committee to look into digital payments for all government-citizen payments. The committee will be led by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and look for ways to develop a cashless system.



A statement from the government said that the committee would identify various digital payment systems in different sectors of the economy and make them accessible and user friendly. It will also look into issues relating to infrastructure development for building systems for cashless transactions.



