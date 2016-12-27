PM speech: market looks for tax clues

Market participants were searching for clues as to what type of taxes are going to be tweaked in the Union Budget on February 1 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough talk on raising tax contribution from those who make profit from capital markets for nation-building.



Finance Minister’s reassurance to dispel rumours about long-term capital gains tax was not enough to sooth markets, with foreign portfolio investors continuing their preference for cash, and thus, buying interest remained thin and sporadic, brokers said.



However, it appears the Prime Minister was speaking about taxing the Participatory Notes (P Notes) issuers who invest in Indian securities markets but avoid paying taxes as well as the low-cost market transactions in the equity derivatives, currency futures and commodity derivatives. Foreign portfolio investors and derivative traders, it seems, are likely to be taxed at a higher rate in the forthcoming Budget.



Deven Choksey, managing director, K. R. Choksey Shares and Securities said, “The PM’s speech has been misinterpreted. He was talking about leakages of revenue from foreign investors, as Participatory Notes (ODIs or offshore derivative instruments) money coming to India is also a kind of round-tripping. That money has avoided tax, and due to constant inflow and outflow of P Note money, it is also a threat to the stability of the market.”



“Since Sebi has mandate only up to the FPI level for KYC, the people or P Note issuers investing through them (FPIs) are not being taxed. Otherwise, the market investors are paying securities transaction tax (STT), short-term capital gains tax, and the dividend distribution tax,” Choksey said.



Suresh Soni, chief executive officer, DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers, said, “It does appear that government is eyeing it as a source of revenue and, so far, clarification has only come on long-term capital gains tax. They could rework with STT, short-term capital gains tax, or even withdraw some incentives.”



According to some market participants, the Prime Minister’s speech indicated at taxing the profit made by derivative traders in equity, currency and commodity markets at a higher rate. Modi attributed the reasons for low contribution of tax from profits via markets to low or zero tax on certain types of financial income due to the taxation structure, and illegal activities and fraud. He stressed on the importance of a simple and transparent taxation system, which is also fair and progressive.



Sanjeev Prasad, analyst, Kotak Institutional Equities said, “The Prime Minster outlined three important roles of the securities market, (1) development of the nation, (2) improvement of all sectors and (3) welfare of the vast majority of citizens. In that context, he also highlighted the challenges while meeting the aforesaid roles. These challenges are, (1) the dominance of derivatives in markets, which are meant for raising capital for productive purposes, especially infrastructure, (2) non-usage of derivatives by farmers in the commodity markets that are meant for reducing risks, and (3) low contribution of tax from participants in the market.”



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



