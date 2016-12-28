PM practising politics of fear: Rahul on demonetisation

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today continued his attacked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, accusing him of practising politics of "fear and anger" and exhorted partymen to defeat his ideology.



"On November 8, Modiji said he is performing a 'yagya' against corruption and black money. In every yagya someone's sacrifice is done and every yagya is done to benefit someone.



"The demonetisation 'yagya' is for 50 families of the country's 1 per cent super rich. It is the poor, farmers, labourers, middle class and small shopkeepers who are being sacrificed in this 'yagya'.



There has been tremendous pain caused by it," he said presiding over Congress Party's 132nd Foundation Day celebrations, The Congress will stand with people, farmers, labourers, middle-class and small shopkeepers and with the country and help them, he said, exhorting Congressmen to reach out to those "pained" by demonetisations and fight and defeat the ideology of Modi and RSS that spreads "fear and hatred".



"Congress workers have to reach out to people and I am confident that they will do this and will fight out and defeat the ideology of Narendra Modi and RSS which spreads anger and hate," he said.



Accusing Modi for hurting financial independence of people of this country, he asked on what basis limits of Rs 24,000 were imposed on withdrawal.



Filling in for his mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi who is note keeping well, Rahul for the first time today unfurled the Tricolour at the party headquarters to mark the Congress Foundation Day.



In another first, he later addressed a gathering of top party leaders including all members of the Congress Working Committee, indicating his slow but consistent march towards elevation as Congress chief.



Rahul used the occasion to trace the party's history of sacrifices and struggles to say Congress was synonymous with acceptance of the other.



"Congress means understanding the other. Congress means I am not alone and that there is another perspective apart from mine. Congress is the idea that it is not only my view that will prevail. I must seek your view. Congress means reaching out to you, Congress means listening to you. Congress means understanding the other," he told the gathering.



Seeking to project the BJP as a divisive force as against an inclusive Congress, he said, "Modi government is today tearing apart the fabric of our country. Modiji's policies are creating a tremendous fear psychosis among people. Modiji is trying to convert this fear and pain into hatred. Demonetisation is an example of this.



"The aim is to run a government of select few, take away the money from the poor and give it to a select few. Spread fear and anger and rule on that basis. We have shown that questions have been raised on Modiji and there are charges on him. He should answer these questions," he said.



Rahul traced Congress' history of fighting the freedom struggle and said, "Congress helped people understand the meaning of Swaraj and independence. Congress helps fight fear."



The functioning of the party is not about an an individual but about everyone, he said.



"I would first want to talk about what is relationship of people of the country with Congress party. It is that of sharing pain and of sharing emotions. This idea says that you are not alone. They gave a name to that idea and called it Congress," the party Vice President said.



He said the note ban decision has robbed the poor people of their money, which is intended to be given to the rich of the country.



He said it is the poor, the farmers, labourers, the middle class and the common people who are suffering the most.



Today's event was significant because its rare for the party vice-president to preside over the Foundation Day function.



There has been a growing demand within the party for the Gandhi scion to take over reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president.



The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, had also verbally resolved and urged Sonia Gandhi to elevate Rahul to the top post recently.



A large number of senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion.



