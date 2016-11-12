LoginRegister
PM Modi visits Kawasaki Heavy industries in Japan

By ANI Nov 12 2016 , Tokyo

Tags: News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Saturday visited Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd which manufactures the Shinkanshen high speed trains.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a series of tweets confirmed the visit. “And now behind the scenes.PM @narendramodi arrives at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries with @AbeShinzo to get first hand info on bullet trains,” Swarup tweeted. “A chronology of high speed rail. PM takes a look at the pictorial timeline of HSR & the rolling stock in the lobby of KHI Hyogo Plant..A shared experience critical in India's high speed ambitions.

The two Prime Ministers tour Kawasaki Heavy Industries Plant,” he added. Prime Minister’s office (PMO) also tweeted, “With a focus on creating top quality infrastructure in India, PM @narendramodi is visiting the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Plant.”

“We are working on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project & doing it with Japan, that is why am here to see to this: PM at Kawasaki Plant,” PMO quoted Prime Minister Modi, as saying.

Prime Minister Modi also took a look inside the driver's cabin of the bullet train. Later he will also address the Indian community in Kobe before departing for India.

