PM Modi urged to offer relief for bank deaths

By PTI Dec 31 2016 , Puducherry

Tags: News
The CPI today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction ex gratia relief to the families of those who had collapsed and died while waiting in queues before the banks and ATMs in different parts of the country, post demonetisation.

"The demonetisation move of the Centre is the most dictatorial and senseless and had cost lives of around 120 persons who died during their wait in long queues before banks to withdraw money," CPI National Secretary K Narayana told reporters here.

He further said, "The scheme is a worst initiative as black money continued to rule the roost and in fact it was converted into white money in different forms of immovable properties."

The CPI will launch nation-wide agitations from January 3 to 10 to condemn the "pro rich and pro corporate policies of the NDA government" and to condemn the demonetisation and digital transactions plans of the Centre, said Narayana, who was here to attend an executive committee meeting of the CPI.

