PM Modi to inaugurate 16th state foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh's 16th state foundation day in its new capital Naya Raipur today.



He will arrive at Mana Airport, Raipur, and from there, he will reach Jungle Safari.



After dedicating Asia's largest man-made Jungle Safari to the people, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) between Raipur and Naya Raipur.



After this, the Prime Minister will unveil 15-feet statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in front of the Mantralaya.



On the occasion, he will also dedicate newly constructed road 'Ekatma Path' connecting the new capital's centre will its railway station.



At around 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will reach the Rajyotsava Ground and will inaugurate Shilp Gram exhibiting traditional art of this tribal state.



He will also launch an ambitious Saur Sujala Scheme aimed at providing solar powered water-pumps to farmers at subsidized rates. He will officially declare two districts of Mungeli and Dhamtari Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swacchh Bharat Mission.



After interacting with Panchayat members from the state, the Prime Minister will address the general public at the main ceremony ground. After the programme, he will leave back for Delhi.



Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.



Since then, the state has witnessed stable governance and steady progress despite facing challenge of Maoist extremism in its southern part of Bastar.



