LoginRegister
You are here » Home

PM Modi to inaugurate 16th state foundation day

By ANI Nov 01 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh's 16th state foundation day in its new capital Naya Raipur today.

He will arrive at Mana Airport, Raipur, and from there, he will reach Jungle Safari.

After dedicating Asia's largest man-made Jungle Safari to the people, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) between Raipur and Naya Raipur.

After this, the Prime Minister will unveil 15-feet statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in front of the Mantralaya.

On the occasion, he will also dedicate newly constructed road 'Ekatma Path' connecting the new capital's centre will its railway station.

At around 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will reach the Rajyotsava Ground and will inaugurate Shilp Gram exhibiting traditional art of this tribal state.

He will also launch an ambitious Saur Sujala Scheme aimed at providing solar powered water-pumps to farmers at subsidized rates. He will officially declare two districts of Mungeli and Dhamtari Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swacchh Bharat Mission.

After interacting with Panchayat members from the state, the Prime Minister will address the general public at the main ceremony ground. After the programme, he will leave back for Delhi.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

Since then, the state has witnessed stable governance and steady progress despite facing challenge of Maoist extremism in its southern part of Bastar.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM NEWS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Plug loopholes
    Tata-Mistry episode exposes cracks in our regulatory framework

    May be it’s a coincidence. Or may be it’s lethargic policymakers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Beware – hack attacks coming

Stung by the scope and size of a rapidly burgeoning ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Deeper meaning of atheism

Alain de Botton is an author, philosopher and founder of ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter