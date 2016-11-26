PM Modi condoles death of Fidel Castro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of Cuban leader Fidel Castro whom he described as one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century and a "good friend" of India.



"I extend my deepest condolences to the government & people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.



"Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. India mourns the loss of a great friend," the Prime Minister said.



He said India extends support to the Cuban government and its people in this tragic hour.



Cuba's former president and communist idol Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in his country, died at 90 years of age.



