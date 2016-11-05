PM lying, defence veterans not getting OROP: Rahul

Stepping up pressure on the government over OROP, a combative Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused prime minister Narendra Modi of “lying” on the issue and insisted that what the retired defence personnel were now getting was “enhanced pension” and that ‘one rank, one pension’ demand was yet to be fulfilled.



Gandhi asserted that OROP was the right of military personnel and the government “will have to give it”. “What the prime minister says is ‘one rank, one pension’ is actually pension enhancement and not OROP. The prime minister should stop lying on the issue. OROP is the right of armed forces personnel and government will have to give it,” Rahul, who was detained thrice over two days during protests over the suicide by army veteran Ram Kishan Grewal, said.



Grewal had allegedly committed suicide over OROP.



Accusing the government of waiving Rs 1.10 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists, Gandhi said it has nothing to give to soldiers and farmers. “The government has not given respect and the right which is due to soldiers. If it had, why these ex-servicemen been protesting for the last 509 days at Jantar Mantar,” he said after meeting around 60-70 military veterans at the AICC headquarters. Gandhi, who has been in the forefront of the protests after Grewal’s suicide, accused the government of not “doing justice to soldiers who sacrifice their life for the country.”



