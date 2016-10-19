PM likens strikes to Israel, FS contradicts

Prime minister Narendra Modi likened the Indian Army’s recent anti-terror surgical strikes across the LoC to Israel’s exploits, and said the world has taken note that Indian forces are no less capable.



“Our army's valour is being discussed across the country these days. We used to hear about similar feats by Israel. The nation has seen that Indian Army is no less capable," the PM said.



The vaunted Israeli forces are known for their targeted strikes against enemy countries and extremist outfits.



The PM was speaking at 'Parivartan Rally' in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated a number of hydropower projects. A large number of Indian soldiers come from the hill state ruled by the Congress.



Modi’s comments also come at a time when the issue of surgical strikes — carried out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on September 28-29, days after a deadly terror attack in Uri that left 19 soldiers dead — has snowballed into a political row.



The opposition has accused the BJP and its government of "milking" a military operation for political benefits ahead of a string of state elections.



Meanwhile, foreign secretary S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that the army had carried out "target specific, limited-calibre, counter-terrorist operations" across the LoC in the past too but this is for the first time the government has gone public about it. The remarks appear to contradict defence minister Manohar Parikkar claims.



"Professionally done, target-specific, limited calibre counter-terrorist operations" have been carried out across the LoC in the past too, but this is for the first time that the government has made it public," sources present at the meeting, he said.



