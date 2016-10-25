PM launches schemes worth Rs 5k cr in his constituency

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled several development schemes, including expansion of Diesel Locomotive Works, entailing a total investment of about Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to increasing infrastructure and job creation in his parliamentary constituency.



Speaking at the occasion, Modi said his government has focused on timely completion of projects, and has worked towards ensuring that not only are foundations laid, but projects are also inaugurated on time.



He said the real aim of government initiatives is proper execution and touching people's lives. "In a way, projects worth Rs 5,000 crore are being dedicated to Kashi," the prime minister said.



The slew of initiatives include dedication of 765/400 KV GIS Varanasi Power Sub-station; laying of foundation stone of Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project and inauguration of the Varanasi Postal Region.



Modi also laid foundation stone for second line and electrification of Allahabad-Varanasi rail line, setting up of perishable cargo centre at Rajatalab Railway Station and expansion project of Diesel Locomotive Works (Phase 1).



He felicitated select beneficiaries of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and handed over LPG connections to select Ujjwala beneficiaries. He also released a commemorative postage stamp on Varanasi City.



Modi spoke about environment friendly initiatives, and the government's new vision for the Indian Railways, which can emerge as a growth engine for the economy.



'Urja Ganga', an ambitious gas pipeline project, which will bring piped cooking fuel to residents of the ancient temple town besides catering to millions of consumers in neighbouring states.



Urja Ganga is a 2,540-km-long gas pipeline, which will ensure supply of clean and eco-friendly fuel to at least seven major cities - Varanasi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The project is likely to be completed by 2020.



