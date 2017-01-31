LoginRegister
PM hopes for comprehensive discussions during Budget session

By PTI Jan 31 2017 , New Delhi

Ahead of the start of the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped for a comprehensive discussion in Parliament.

He noted that in the last few days, the government has held discussions with all political parties to ensure that House proceedings are not disrupted.

There should be comprehensive discussion for welfare of society, Modi told reporters outside Parliament.

The Prime Minister said he has faith that all factions will come together in Parliament for welfare of society.

He said it is the first time that the Union Budget is being presented on February 1. Modi recalled that while budgets were earlier presented at 5 in the evening, it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who advanced it to morning.

"Today, a new tradition will begin. First, the budget is being advanced by nearly a month. And second, Rail Budget in being incorporated into this. There will be discussion on this also and the benefits that it will have in the coming times," he said.

After the Winter Session was washed out due to protests over demonetisation, Modi had yesterday reached out to the opposition at an all-party meeting called here yesterday.

The meeting was attended by all major parties except Trinamool Congress, which has been unhappy over the note ban and arrest of its MPs in chit fund cases.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu hoped that all parties understand the importance of the Budget session and prepare themselves to participate in a more meaningful and constructive manner.

He said government is ready to discuss each and every issue including demonetisation.

"This budget is a new budget because general budget and railway budget have been combined together. The members will have an opportunity to discuss policies of the government.

"Secondly, we will have ample opportunity to scrutinise the budget proposals in depth because we have a committee system and thirdly, we can have a general discussion on various issues in the session," Naidu said.

The minister said government has nothing to hide or worry, adding that, "we have taken many far-reaching reforms in various walks of life and governance and we are happy of discuss about the same including the recent demonetisation.

"We can also discuss other related issues that are currently before the country. I hope we will have a meaningful session and members of all parties will use this occasion to have a more constructive debate," the minister added.

