PM hits out at critics of demonetisation scheme

By PTI Nov 25 2016 , New Delhi

Attacking political rivals and those opposed to the demonetisation scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at them saying they would have lavished praise on him if he had given them time before announcing the move.

"Some people are criticising saying the government did not make ample preparation. I think that is not the issue that the government did not make ample preparation. I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance to make any preparation," he said at a book launch function.

"If these people had got 72 hours to make their preparation then they would have lavished praise that there is no one like Modi," he stressed.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid a standoff in Parliament on the issue with the opposition stepping up their attack on the government. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had yesterday said the step was "a case of organised loot and legalised plunder" and reflected a "monumental management failure".

Modi said the country is fighting a big battle against corruption and black money and the ordinary citizen is the "soldier" in this fight.

Noting that India's name features prominently in global corruption surveys which is not something to be proud of, he said, some decisions have to be taken in the interest of the nation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that civic bodies have benefited by the demonetisation move.

"I got details about municipal corporations in some cities. Earlier they used to get Rs 3000-3500 crore tax and after November 8 they have collected Rs 13000 crore tax. This money will be used for development like construction of roads and electricity supply," the Prime Minister said.

