PM hints at more action to unearth black money

Hinting at more action to unearth black money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said those holding unaccounted money will not be spared and there is no "guarantee" that no further steps would be taken after December 30 till when people can deposit the demonetised notes.



He assured honest people that they will not face any trouble."I would like to announce once again that after the end of this scheme, there is no guarantee that something new will not be introduced to punish you (thikane lagane ke liye)," Modi said.



He was addressing the Indian community at a reception here. "I make it very clear that if anything unaccounted comes up, then I will check its records since Independence. Will deploy as many people as required for this. Honest people will not face any problem.



No one will be spared. Those who know me, they are intelligent as well. They think it is better to offer it in Ganga than in banks," Modi said. He was referring to reports of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes flowing in Ganga river.



Modi termed the demonetisation as "Swachhata Abhiyan" and hailed the undaunting spirit of people despite their hardship following its announcement on November 8.



"I salute my countrymen. People stood in line for four hours, six hours but accepted the decision in national interest the way people of Japan tackled the aftermath of the 2011 disaster," he said.



"I thought long and hard about the possible difficulties and it was also important to keep it a secret. It had to be done suddenly but I never thought I will receive blessings for this," he said.



