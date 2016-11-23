'PM has done world's biggest impromptu financial experiment'

Opposition parties today came together to protest against demonetisation outside Parliament, with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi describing it as the world's "biggest impromptu financial experiment" and said they are firm on their demand for a JPC probe into the "scam".



With a united opposition protesting and almost 200 MPs from various parties participating in the discussion, the Prime Minister should explain in Parliament why he took such a decision and why he "leaked" the decision to his industrialist friends and BJP leaders, he said.



"What the PM has done is the biggest impromptu financial experiment in the world. He did not ask anyone. Finance Minister did not know. The Chief economic adviser did not know. This decision is not that of Finance Minister. This is the Prime Minister's decision.



"Prime Minister can give lectures to pop concert where 'naach gaana' is going on. 200 MPs are saying they want to tell the nation why he took this decision. PM does not want to come to Parliament. Why is PM afraid of going inside? He is obviously anxious about something," Gandhi said.



Opposition MPs including those of Congress, SP, BSP, TMC, DMK, CPI, CPI(M) among others were outside Parliament near Gandhi Statue protesting the demonetisation.



"Our demand is that PM represents the country and he should come to Parliament and sit through the entire debate and hear us out and the other opposition leaders.



"We feel there is a scam behind this decision. We feel he informed his own people before and the opposition is firm that it wants a JPC," he said. Gandhi said a cent percent united opposition was standing outside Parliament and the entire opposition is united, over 200 MPs are standing and the Prime Minister should tell why he has taken this decision.



He said all opposition parties, the Congress party and everybody is for fighting corruption and black money.



