PM, experts review state of economy

Prime minister Narendra Modi has directed the Niti Aayog to engage youth in speeding up economic development while focusing on job creation measures.



Since Niti Aayog, headed by the prime minister himself, is the country’s top official body that formulates policies for the government, Modi on Tuesday sought views of economists and experts such as Surjit Bhalla, Pulak Ghosh and Pravin Krishna for the forthcoming budget in areas such as job creation, agriculture, education and skill development.



During the meeting, economists shared their views on themes such as taxation, digital technology, housing, tourism, banking, governance reform, data-driven policy and future steps for growth. Farm sector experts suggested incentivising states to undertake market reforms, creating a corpus fund to promote farm mechanisation and focusing on micro irrigation. They also suggested further interest subvention for term loans to double farmers’ income by 2022.



Modi said advancing the date of budget presentation would help getting funds authorised for different sectors at the start of the financial year. A change in the budget cycle would impact the real economy, Modi said, adding under the existing calendar, the authorisation of expenditure comes with the onset of the monsoon, which results in government programmes remaining relatively inactive in the productive pre-monsoon months. The government has proposed to present the budget for 2017-18 on February 1 instead of the regular February 28. Also, there will be no separate railway budget for the next fiscal as the government has decided to merge it with the general budget.



