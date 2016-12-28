LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

PM, experts review state of economy

By FC Policy Bureau Dec 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Prime minister Narendra Modi has directed the Niti Aayog to engage youth in speeding up economic development while focusing on job creation measures.

Since Niti Aayog, headed by the prime minister himself, is the country’s top official body that formulates policies for the government, Modi on Tuesday sought views of economists and experts such as Surjit Bhalla, Pulak Ghosh and Pravin Krishna for the forthcoming budget in areas such as job creation, agriculture, education and skill development.

During the meeting, economists shared their views on themes such as taxation, digital technology, housing, tourism, banking, governance reform, data-driven policy and future steps for growth. Farm sector experts suggested incentivising states to undertake market reforms, creating a corpus fund to promote farm mechanisation and focusing on micro irrigation. They also suggested further interest subvention for term loans to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Modi said advancing the date of budget presentation would help getting funds authorised for different sectors at the start of the financial year. A change in the budget cycle would impact the real economy, Modi said, adding under the existing calendar, the authorisation of expenditure comes with the onset of the monsoon, which results in government programmes remaining relatively inactive in the productive pre-monsoon months. The government has proposed to present the budget for 2017-18 on February 1 instead of the regular February 28. Also, there will be no separate railway budget for the next fiscal as the government has decided to merge it with the general budget.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Take the lead
    Transparency in the funding of political parties will have to be evolved

    Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) cash deposits to the tune of Rs 105 crore in a UBI branch in Karol Bagh immediately after demonetisation was announced s

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Capricious Princes and their machinations

The road to a climactic partition was paved with perdition. ...

Arun Nigavekar

Smarten up the workforce

Recently I came across an useful document that was created ...

Susan Visvanathan

Protest, flee, resist

Sophocles, was a Greek general, who wrote the play ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter