PM does U-turn, may visit Pak for Saarc summit

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistan policy continues to twist and turn. Hours after he had singled out the neighbouring South Asian country for breeding terrorism in the region during the just-held G-20 summit in Hangzhou, Modi has revealed he is not willing to throw in the towel as yet.



In a bid to ease tensions in bilateral relations, the prime minister is likely to visit Pakistan to attend the Saarc Summit in November this year.



Government sources confirmed that Modi is likely to attend the Saarc summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad.



If the trip materialises, it would come amidst the prevailing environment of tension between the two countries over terrorism as well as charges and counter-charges on the Kashmir unrest.



Interestingly though, as the Saarc summit is a multi-lateral event, member countries are normally keen to insulate it from bilateral tensions.



External affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup, however, said on Tuesday that announcements of such a nature are not made so far in advance, when asked on the possibilities of the prime minister’s visit to Pakistan.



Speculation regarding Modi’s likely visit gained ground after India’s high commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale’s comments were published in the Dawn newspaper.



He was quoted as saying at an event in Karachi on September 5: “I can’t say about the future, but as of today, prime minister Modi is looking forward to visiting Islamabad for the Saarc summit in November.”



Considering home minister Rajnath Singh’s not so pleasant trip to Pakistan last month, Modi’s likely visit is going to be keenly watched, coming as it does days after he had upped the ante against Islamabad during the G-20 summit in China.



Meanwhile, in a snub, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday cancelled an event to be addressed by Bambawale at the last minute, upset over his remarks on Monday about Pakistan’s interference in Kashmir.



Bambawale, on his first visit to Karachi after assuming charge in January this year, was told about the cancellation “just half an hour before the event, invite for which was received and accepted by him a couple of weeks ago,” agencies reported quoting sources.



The organisers did not immediately give a reason for the cancellation.



However, Indian officials feel that Bambawale’s comments on Pakistan’s interference in Kashmir, which was India’s internal matter, “rattled the Pakistani authorities, prompting a cancellation.”



“This is very disrespectful on the part of the organisers,” the officials asserted.



On September 5, during an interactive session organised by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, Bambawale had taken a swipe at Pakistan over its interference in Kashmir, saying people living in glasshouses should not be throwing stones at others.



“There are problems in both India and Pakistan and you (Pakistan) should focus on resolving your problems before looking into the problems of other countries,” he had stated further.



