PM chairs high-level meet,discusses steps to reduce oil import

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a roadmap to reduce dependency on import of oil and gas.



During the meeting, the Petroleum Ministry presented strategies for achieving the objective by increasing production of crude oil and gas, promoting biofeuls and renewables, energy efficiency and conservation.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Vice Chairman and CEO NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, and senior officials from PMO, Petroleum Ministry, MEA, Home Ministry, Finance Ministry and Defence Ministry were present at the meeting.