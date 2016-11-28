PM’s says e-wallet is money of future

FC Bureau



New Delhi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi made demonetisation and the need to shift to cashless transactions the theme of his rally in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh as well as his monthly radio address, ‘Mann ki baat’. He chided the opposition for their ‘Bharat bandh’ call on Monday, saying while he had launched on a mission to root out corruption and black money, “some” had given a call for an all-India shutdown.



“I am stopping black money and corruption and some are giving a call for Bharat Bandh," he said at the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in Kushinagar, adding: “Should there be 'Bharat Bandh' or should the route of corruption be blocked?" Several opposition parties have given a call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against the centre's demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 currency notes.



The decision on demonetisation was tough, "but the future will be bright", Modi said. Referring to the problems being faced by the common man, including villagers, in withdrawing money, he advised them to take the e-wallet route. "The era of the wallet has gone, you can use your mobile phone as your bank branch with the same ease with which you take snaps and send them to friends," Modi said.



This was also the theme of Modi’s radio address Sunday when he said that the cash crisis caused by his plan to remove large-denomination banknotes from circulation would ease within the 50-day period proposed by him.



He said, "Our dream is for a cashless society. It is correct that we cannot achieve it immediately. But India can definitely move towards a less-cash society. Once we start the move towards a less-cash society, the goal of a cashless society will not be far away."



Modi held out the promise that the ban on large-denomination currency will help curb tax evasion. "When I took this decision and presented it to you, I had said this was not normal and was full of difficulties," Modi told the country via radio. "I had also expected that we would have to face several new difficulties in daily life. I had said that the decision is so huge that it would take at least 50 days to address its impact, and then we could take steps toward a normal situation."



The Prime Minister said in his radio address that, “Even now, some people think they can bring their black money, the money earned through corruption or the one which is unaccounted for, back into the system through illegal means. Unfortunately, they are misusing the poor for this purpose by misleading, luring or tempting them by putting money into their accounts."



He said "a very stringent law to deal with 'benami' transactions is being implemented, that will make such things (transactions) very difficult. The government does not want people to face such difficulties."



The RBI told lenders on Saturday to set aside more deposits as reserves to curtail surging banking system liquidity that risks stoking inflation.



— With reports from



PTI and Bloomberg



