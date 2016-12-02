Plot thickens over appointment of new CBI director

The selection of India’s top investigator has gone down to the wire with the government transferring leading contender RK Dutta to the Union home ministry as special secretary, just a day before the retirement of incumbent CBI chief Anil Sinha.



The move has raised eyebrows for reasons other than its timing. Dutta was handling sensitive cases like the 2G scam and Coalgate, which draws attention to the Supreme Court order against shuffling officers dealing with key investigations.



The selection of Sinha’s replacement could not be announced, as the collegium headed by prime minister Narendra Modi — also comprising the chief justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha — has not met. The reason: Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has apparently been dodging the meeting. If the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief is not appointed by 6 pm on December 2, Sinha will hand over charge to the senior-most officer after him. After Dutta’s transfer, 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana will get the charge in that case.



In April, the appointments committee of the cabinet led by Narendra Modi had cleared the appointment of Asthana as additional director in the central probe agency. The important assignments held by Asthana in Gujarat include heading the special investigation team (SIT), which probed the Godhra train arson, in which 59 Hindu activists were charred to death in February 2002. He was also commissioner of police, Vadodara and Surat.



One of the SC guidelines regarding the appointment of CBI chief says that names from four batches of IPS officers should be considered.



In the current case, senior most officers from 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981 batches are being considered for the CBI director’s post. Also for the first time, women IPS officers’ names were proposed for the CBI director’s slot. Archana Ramasundaram, director general of Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been shortlisted. She belongs to the 1980 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre. Also in the hunt are Meeran Borwankar, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, and Meeran C Borwankar, who is serving as director general, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), a consultancy organisation under the Centre for modernisation of police forces.



Others who are still in the race include Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur, ITBP DG Krishna Chaudhary (1979 batch) and Delhi police commissioner Alok Verma (1979 batch).



Speculation is rife that the government can supersede all these officers and appoint Asthana as the new CBI chief. And that is believed to be the reason why Kharge is dodging the collegium meeting.



