Plans to cut pollution hits hurdle

The government’s plan to reduce pollution from coal-fired power plants has hit a serious hurdle. Electricity regulators have flagged several implementation difficulties, including abnormally high cost of compliance.



New guidelines unveiled by the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) stipulate deep reduction in emissions from generating stations, including particulate matter and greenhouse gases, besides water consumption, starting from January 1.



Power plants are required to install new, hi-tech equipment to comply with MoEF’s revised norms whose cost for the industry is estimated at over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. That would entail a hefty tariff hike of 49-90 paise per unit of electricity, depending on type of equipment retrofitting, if the government does not share the cost.



That aside, regulators cannot allow tariff hike unless the cost escalation is considered as arising from change in law, a decision that would require taking on board central and state governments.



Sources said Tata Power’s Mundra ultra mega power project (UMPP) in Gujarat and its joint venture Maithon Power Ltd in Jharkhand and NTPC’s Vindhyachal power plant in MP, have approached the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for approval to hike tariff, but the regulator is unable to help them out pending the go-ahead from Centre and states.



Mundra has put the cost of equipment retrofitting at Rs 11,021 crore, Maithon at Rs 2,065 crore and Vindhyachal at Rs 260 crore (for putting up flue gas desulfurisation equipment at one of the units). Moreover, there is not enough vacant land available at many old plants to install new equipment. If new guidelines are implemented, the tariff would rise for all coal-fired plants, including those in advanced stages of implementation. Since coal-fired plants meet nearly 70 per cent of India’s electricity requirement, there would be a significant increase in country’s overall power tariff.



Citing these difficulties, the Forum of Regulators (FoR), comprising of central and state electricity regulatory commission chairmen, has asked the Union power ministry to defer implementation of revised environmental norms till 2020 for new power plants.



It has also suggested exempting old power plants from compliance with new environmental norms. Besides, it has also suggested that the Centre bear part of the Rs 3.5 lakh cost of installing the equipment for the industry. Given the limited supply of this equipment in India, the FoR has also recommended that the government work to facilitate transfer of this technology from foreign vendors.



Sources said the power ministry has formed a committee under the central electricity authority (CEA) chairman SD Dubey to look into suggestions made by the FoR. The panel recently held its first meeting.



Significantly, the power sector contributes nearly 40 per cent of India’s greenhouse emissions. If environmental guidelines for coal-based power plants are diluted, it could have serious bearing on India’s ability to fulfill its emission reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement signed last year.



