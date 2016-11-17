Plan to ban FDI in tobacco sends stocks tumbling

The commerce ministry has sought cabinet approval for a complete ban on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the tobacco sector.



The proposal sent shockwaves in the industry as shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India dropped 17.28 per cent or Rs 198.85 in a single day in the stock market.



The cabinet will soon consider the proposal, which if approved, would be a big setback for cigarette manufacturers here who will not be able to source partners from outside for expansion and would instead rely on the import route to augment supplies.



The department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) was working on this proposal after the health ministry tightened pictorial norms.



As per the new rules, health warnings now cover 85 per cent of a cigarette packet’s surface, up from 40 per cent earlier. Manufacturers like ITC and Godfrey Phillips had stopped production for about 15 days in April but finally abided by the decision.



Currently, FDI is permitted in technology collaboration in any form, including licensing for franchise, trademark, brand name and management contracts in the tobacco sector. But it is prohibited in manufacturing of cigars, cigarettes of tobacco and tobacco substitutes.



DIPP has proposed to ban FDI in licensing for franchi­see, trademark, brand name and management contracts in the sector. The governm­ent also wants to eliminate in­direct flow of overseas fu­nds, where the cigarette ind­u­stry alone generates Rs 75,000 crore business a year.



As reports appear on the likely ban, cigarette ma­k­ers fell in stock market. The top loser was Godfrey Ph­illips, which shed Rs 198.85 a share to close at Rs 951.95 in the BSE. It has fell 30.87 per cent since November 7.



Similarly, ITC also fell 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 230.90. But the loss is lower for FMCG major ITC, as it has a presence in sectors like food, hotels and others, apart from tobacco.



There was also a drop of 3.58 per cent in Golden Tobacco, which closed at Rs 63.25 a share. VST Industries, the Hyderabad-based cigarette maker, too fell 2.50 per cent to settle at Rs 2,239.85 a share.



India for the first time hosted the seventh session of the conference of parties to WHO-led framework convention on tobacco control (FCTC) that came into effect in 2005. 168 cou­n­tries, including India, pled­ged to cut tobacco usage under the FCTC treaty. Tobacco farmers protested at the global conference veneue on November 7 after being denied permission to participate in FCTC conference.



Ever since the pressure has build up globally on anti-tobacco measures, the government has taken a number of steps to control its use.



