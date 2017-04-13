Petrol, diesel prices set to change on a daily basis

In yet another reform initiative, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) will start revising petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis from May. Everyday correction in prices is a practice widely prevalent in many advanced western markets.



Prices of petrol and diesel are at present revised every fortnight (1st and 16th of the month), based on average international price of the fuel in the preceding fortnight and currency exchange rate.



In the case of daily revision, pump rates will reflect daily movement in international oil prices and rupee-dollar fluctuations.



Though OMCs are free to decide the quantum of change, the government often exercises control to protect the interest of consumers in times of excessive volatility.



Sources in the country’s largest oil retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said daily price revision of products would be undertaken in phases at pumps with the exercise being first tested on a pilot basis in five cities — Puducherry, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Chandigarh.



It would then be gradually rolled out at more pumps, bringing the entire customer base of OMCs under its net.



Fuel stations of all the three OMCs – IOC, HPCL and BPCL – will take part in the pilot project. The 3 OMCs control almost 95 per cent of nearly 58,000 petrol pumps in the country.



Though private firms like Essar, Reliance and Shell ha­ve not yet announced the­ir plans in this regard, they are expected to follow state-owned OMCs once da­i­ly pri­ce revision becomes a norm.



While OMCs are yet to work out a specific date for start of the pilot, sources said it could be rolled out from May 1. The exercise would be monitored for a couple of months before any decision is taken to expand its scope.



According to a governme­nt official, daily price revisi­on would benefit consumers at it would protect them ag­a­i­nst big jump in prices at the end of a fortnight in case of extreme volatility in the ma­r­ket. As revision wou­ld be daily, the impact on retail ra­t­es is likley to be minimal.



Petrol price was last revis­ed downward by Rs 3.77 a li­t­re on April 1, and diesel ra­tes were cut by Rs 2.91. This was the first revision in two-and-a-half-months, as oil firms did not change prices during 5 assembly polls. Pet­r­ol is priced at Rs 66.29 and diesel Rs 55.61 a litre in Del­hi at present. Market determined pri­c­ing of petrol started on June 26, 2010 wh­en the pro­duct was taken out from APM. Diesel was deregulated on October 19, 2014.



