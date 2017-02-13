Pesticides utility to be assessed every 10 yrs

The government is planning to assess the utility of chemicals used in making pesticides every 10 years after their release, a move which may prompt pesticides companies like Bayer and Syngenta and Dhanuka Agritech to prepare for alternatives as a sudden ban can affect their business as well as crops.



The issue was discussed in detail at a meeting of the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) a few months back after some formulations were banned, sources said. However, since the matter was not there on the agenda of the meeting specifically, a decision could not be taken, the sources added. There have been demands for a ban on pesticides, which are seen as causing cancer, but the government is liberal on their usage since they also protect crops from pests and diseases.



Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said last week that organic farming is not only environment-friendly, but it also enhances production of crops. Chemical farming has doomed agriculture in Punjab, he had said.



“The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee will ask the companies to come up with an assessment report after 10 years of granting licence to them for commercial production.



“However, the committee will thoroughly evaluate the report and may also undertake its own study to determine the use of any pesticide,” a source said.



The agriculture ministry is fighting a case in the Delhi High Court on a public interest litigation (PIL) that seeks ban on pesticides having carcinogenic effect.



In December last year, the ministry had told the court that it has decided to continue the use of 51 out of the 67 pesticides that have been banned world over, based on the recommendations of an expert committee.



It submitted before a division bench, comprising chief justice G Rohini and justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, that the decision was taken based on the recommendations of the expert panel, while the use of 27 pesticides shall be reviewed in 2018.



The central government had also said that though the panel had recommended phasing out of six pesticides out of the 51 by 2020, a decision would be taken after going through the objections and suggestions invited from the stakeholders and the general public.



The ministry is also studying objections and suggestions received regarding the possibility of banning 13 other pesticides. The government has already banned the use of Fenitrothion in agriculture, based on the panel’s recommendation.



India is the fourth largest global producer of pesticides after the US, Japan and China. The turnover of the industry was estimated at $4.4 billion in FY15 and it is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent per annum to reach $6.3 billion by FY20.



About 50 per cent of the demand comes from domestic consumers while the rest goes towards exports, according to a study by Tata Strategic Management Group.



While domestic demand is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent every year, exports may grow at 9 per cent during the same period, the study commissioned by Ficci said.



