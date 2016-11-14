As people struggle, govt gets into rescue act

Homemaker Suhasini Sundaram, 40, is in deep distress. She is unable to convince a dialysis centre to accept Rs 2,500 three times a week through credit or debit card, the cost of saving her husband’s life.



“I support the intention of this government, which targets to recover as much as possible out of Rs 17 lakh crore. But I had not bargained for this,” she said.



Sundaram is echoing the voice of those hundreds of thousands, currently caught up in similar jams at ATMs, banks, hospitals and other public places, thanks to the government’s demonetising drive. The finance ministry said Rs 3 lakh crore of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes have been deposited in banks between November 10 and November 13.



In other words, people have withdrawn a total of Rs 50,000 crore from their accounts or from ATM or by exchanging the old notes during these four days after the demonetising ban.



The ministry also said that banks have been advised to increase the withdrawal limit at ATMs from the current Rs 2,000 per day to Rs 2,500 a day, while raising the exchange limit (of demonetised currency notes) over the counter from the existing Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500.



The new Rs 500 currency notes have been released and the weekly limit of Rs 20,000 for withdrawal from bank accounts has been increased to Rs 24,000. The limit of Rs 10,000 a day too has been removed, giving indications that the government is trying to grapple with a situation where the ordinary public is being inconvenienced to a great degree throughout the country.



Aimed at soothing this anger and frustration among those waiting for hours before banks and ATMs for valid currency notes, the government on Sunday evening eased the monetary limit to allow citizens more cash in hand. The decision was announced after prime minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to bear with the hardships for 50 days.



“If someone faces problem, I also feel the pain. I understand their problem, but this is only for 50 days and after 50 days we succeed in this cleansing,” Modi said at an emotion-laden public meeting in Pune on Sunday.



People across the country faced surmounting problems, as many struggled to procure essentials to meet daily needs, some others borrowed money to travel and a several others remained indoors to save money.



Heated arguments were exchanged as cash in the ATMs and banks ran dry, compounded further by long waits. In Delhi, the police made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident occurred, as it expected more crowds to turn up on a Sunday.



Sundaram, who was with her husband in the hospital, finally managed to raise some cash from her friends. “Some people suggested me to use the twitter, but I did not as this is not the immediate solution to my problem,” she said.



The Centre has advised people to report to the district magistrate in case hospitals, caterers or tent houses and the like do not accept cheques, demand drafts or online payment.



Some traders, however, spotted a big opportunity in the long run. “It will destroy the monopoly of big players controlling the market as they have deep pockets and huge resources,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (Cait).



“It will create a level-playing field for small businesses and provide better opportunities in the future. Our economy will be crafted on a totally new pattern. So far it was based on fictitious figures and artificial means. Black money generated over the decades, is being cleaned up with this move,” he added.



Contrary to some reports, Khandelwal believed that the move is aimed at strengthening fundamentals of the economy. “This step will improve the country’s GDP. The budget deficit will be addressed. This will, by default, improve productivity and inflation will be controlled in the long run. After this, if the government comes out with a strong policy for exports, then it can reduce the existing gap in balance of trade.”



The secretary general of Cait also said that if “today, shops are shut, this cannot be treated as a loss.” He was referring to protests by a section of the traders against the decision.



Khandelwal also said that there are two ways of looking at this -- short term loss and long-term gain, he said. “In the short-term, neither consumers nor traders have money. So, very little trade is happening. But once things settle down in two months, the small trader will benefit the most,” he predicted.



CAIT will come out with a research report on the impact on Monday.



Later, on Sunday night, the prime minister held a review meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitely and RBI deputy governor.



A late night statement from the finance ministry said that ATMs would continue to dispense Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes until they are recalibrated.



Banks have been advised to make arrangements for separate queues for senior citizens and handicapped. Separate queues will also be arranged for exchange of cash-to-cash and transactions against bank accounts.



They have also been advised to arrange mobile banking vans to the extent possible at major hospitals to carry out emergency banking transactions for patients



Chief secretaries of states have been requested to identify rural pockets where availability of cash has become a problem and provide all support to banks and post offices.



