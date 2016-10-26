Peace effort to end Kashmir turmoil

A five-member civil society delegation led by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday met separatist leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq here in an effort to break the ice over the unrest in the Kashmir Valley triggered by the killing of militant commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July.



The delegation has, however, no mandate from the BJP government at the Centre as was made clear by Sinha. “We are few people of goodwill who have come here on the basis of humanity. The aim is to share the pain and sufferings of the people. If we can do that, we will consider ourselves as fortunate,” he said after emerging from a meeting with Geelani. “We’re here to understand the suffering of Kashmiri people and we are not representing the government of India,” he said.



On the first day of the visit, the delegation had separate meetings with separatist leaders Shabir Ahmed Shah and Abdul Gani Butt. The latest effort to engage with the Kashmir separatists comes after separatists had on September 4 refused to meet with a delegation of MPs, among them CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Jay Prakash Narayan, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.



Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, said on Tuesday after he met Sinha and others – former Chief Information Commissioner of India Wajahat Habibullah, former Vice Air Marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan and Executive Director of the Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation Sushobha Barve — that if the Centre refuses to accept the truth about Kashmir, at least, the civil society and other well-meaning people of the country should know the ‘reality on ground’.



According to a statement from Geelani’s office, the independent interlocutors were told that “the onus of peace in the region particularly in Jammu and Kashmir lies with those holding power, military might and other resources”. He demanded that all separatist leaders and others arrested during the past 109 days should be released and the cases against them withdrawn.



The BJP distanced itself from Sinha’s meeting with Geelani. “It is not a BJP delegation. BJP has nothing to do with this,” said BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma.



