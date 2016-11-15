LoginRegister
Paytm scores big as cash crunch forces people to go digital

By Fc Bureau Nov 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Cashing in on the cash crunch, in the wake of the government decision to suck out Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 not­es from the circulation, digital wallet player PayTm has claimed to have achieved 5 million transactions a day in the past two days.

Paytm, which has 150 million digital wallets as its customer base, saw the rise as people were compelled to do cashless transactions for their day-to-day needs. “Th­e­re has been 1,000 per cent rise in the amount of money clients have loaded on to Paytm,” said Nitin Misra, senior VP of the company.

As per the company, the average ticket size has grown 200 per cent. It claimed to have seen seven-time rise in traffic with app downloads rising three times. According to Misra, Paytm expects tra­n­sactions worth Rs 24,000 crore processed on the platform in days to come.

Within a year of its laun­ch, Paytm has emerged as the fastest growing e-wallet network in India, backed by a large payment ecosystem of clients and merchants.

The company has tie-ups with over 850,000 offline retailers, which included local grocers, mom-&-pop shops as well as departmental stor­es. The fiem is trying to rea­ch out to local APMCs, han­d­cart pushers and even sm­all fruit and vegetable vendors in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The company is not worried about consumer adoption any more. “Once a consumer is hooked on to Paytm, he/she will continue to use the app”, said Misra.

Digital wallets have a limit of Rs 10,000 per month for non-KYC customers, and Rs 1 lakh limit for customers with eKYC.

