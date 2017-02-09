Payment of wages made transparent

Parliament on Wednesday gave its seal of approval to the government’s attempt to make payment of workers wages transparent by passing the payment of wages (amendment) bill, 2017.



The bill seeks to enable the Centre and state governments to specify industrial units, which will have to pay wages only either through cheques or by transferring into bank accounts.



The bill, which was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, also enables the employers to pay wages to workers through cheque or by transferring into their bank account without their written authorisation. Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Tuesday.



The bill replaces the payment of wages (amendment) bill, 2016, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 15, 2016, and repeals the payment of wages (amendment) ordinance, 2016, promulgated on December 28, 2016.



Allaying apprehensions of members that it will take away workers’ right to get their wages in cash, labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya told the House “this will improve the compliance of labour laws. Exploitation of workers is going on. There is cut in payments (of wages in cash).”



“No way are we taking away the rights of workers. This bill is going to strengthen those. We want them to get their wages through transparent manner,” he said.



About the urgency of adopting ordinance ro­ute to implement the pr­o­visions of the bill, the mi­nister said, “both the Houses were not functioning at that time (in December when the ordinance was brought). That is why I have brought this bill in this session.”



The minister had introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on December 15, 2016, just before the winter session ended. The government had then taken the ordinance route. “As both the Houses of Parliament were not in session and immediate action was required to be taken to ensure that the benefits of the proposed legislation reach the employed person a the earliest, the president promulgated the payment of wages (amendment) ordinance 2016,” the bill stated.



The decision to adopt ordinance route to amend the Act was taken by the Union cabinet on December 21, 2016. The bill provides that “appropriate government may, by notification in the official ga­z­ette, specify the industrial or other establishment, the employer of which shall pay to every person employed in such industrial or other establishment, the wages only by cheque or by crediting the wages in his bank account”.



The amendment enables the Centre as well as state governments to notify industries where employers shall have pay wages either through cheque or crediting that into workers’ bank accounts. The bill also enables employers to pay through cheque or e-mode without the written authorisation of the worker. It provides that non-notified industries will have the option to pay “in current coin or currency notes or by cheque or by crediting wages in the bank account of the employee”.



As per the bill, the new procedure will serve the objective of “digital and less-cash economy”.



The Act had come into force on April 23, 1936, providing for payment of wages in coin or currency notes, or in both. The provision for payment of wages by cheque or crediting it into account after obtaining the requisite authorisation of employee was inserted in 1975. At present, the Act co­v­ers all those employees in certain categories of establi­s­hments whose wage does not exceed Rs 18,000 a month.



The Centre can make rules regarding payment of wages in relation to railways, air transport services, mines, oil fields and its establishments while states take a call on all other cases.



By making state-level amendments to the Act, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala and Haryana have already made provisions for payment of wages through cheque and electronic transfer.



The minister said section 20 of the bill “provides for six months imprisonment for violation of the Act. Moreover the inspector can initiate appropriate action under the Factories Act 1948.”



Participating in the debate on the bill, Renuka Chowdhury (Cong) said it “lacks empathy. What was the overriding compulsion for this government to bring the ordinance? This is an egoistic attitude of this government towards people.”



(with inputs from PTI)



