The payment man

If there is one company, which is a clear and direct beneficiary of prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation programme, it is Paytm. Since November 8, the company has hit record 5 million transactions a day.All within this week, the company has seen an exponential rise in growth. There has been a 1,000 per cent increase in the amount of money customers have loaded on to Paytm.As per the company, the average ticket size has grown by 200 per cent, since the government decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes became public information. The country’s biggest digital wallet firm claims it has seen a seven-fold increase in traffic with app downloads up by three times.“People who have not been on Paytm are now hooked on to it”, claims founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Little surprise that the company visualises Rs 24,000 crore worth of transactions processed on the platform in the immediate foreseeable future.What began as an option for mobile bill recharge and online payments is today India’s largest mobile payments and commerce platform.With over 150 million wallets, Paytm has, in a time span of five years, grown to become a $5 billion company. “In the last few days, we have grown by over a billion dollars in volumes”, chuckles a cheerful Vijay Sharma.But since 2011, the company has become a textbook case for fund raising. Paytm has so far raised more than $700 million as funding. The company’s investors include Ant Financials (Alipay), Alibaba, SAIF Partners, Sapphire Venture, Mediatek and Silicon Valley Bank. Paytm had also attracted a round from Ratan Tata. Look at it any way it is an impressive list of contributors.Within years of Paytm’s inception, Sharma has entered India’s promising neobillionaire club of entrepreneurs. His startup is growing faster than what he ever imagined. According to Hurun’s India Rich List 2016, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is one of the richest entrepreneurs in India. His net worth has jumped by 162 per cent from Rs 2,824 crore to over Rs 7,300 crore.Vijay himself is a picture of modesty. “In the long term, hard work and sincerity pays. If I keep working hard, a lot of milestones are easily achievable”. That’s mildly put.Nothing came easy for Vijay, the small town boy from Aligarh, who tasted success the real hard way. Coming from a modest family in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Vijay’s climb was uphill.But sometimes, as Vijay’s case reveals, austerity helps. With a government school teacher for a father, who never believed in earning the extra buck by giving tuitions, Vijay was brought up in an extremely disciplined environment.He remembers that they never had enough money to buy many clothes. One shirt and a single pair of trousers were all he got in a year. “We only had our school uniforms, yet we were happy. It was a very humbling experience. When I got my first job in 2000, we bought our first colour TV. Books were our only hobby. I love music and thanks to All India Radio, I became a lover of Indian and Western classical music,” he reminisces.The owner of one of India’s biggest startups is also the self-proclaimed resident DJ at One97, the parent company of Paytm. He choice of music is no less varied. From Hindustani classical music maestros like Hariprasad Chaurasia, Bhimsen Joshi, Shiv Kumar Sharma and his son Rahul Sharma to western classical exponents like Mozart and Beethoven. Add to it rock banks like U2, Jim Morrison and Coldplay. The experimenting with various forms of music continues, presumably with the same passion as his ability to raise funds and expand his company.Finishing school at 14 in a country where most do it at an average age of 18 and leaving the comfort of his home in Aligarh, Vijay came to study at the Delhi College of Engineering.With a Hindi-medium background, English posed a major roadblock to his upward mobility. Surprising as it may now appear, Vijay could neither read nor write English. That, however, did not prove to be a deterrent. He started learning the language through books and second-hand magazines borrowed from friends.“I read the Hindi version of the text book along with the English version. It was cumbersome,” Vijay remembers. And obviously a lot of hard work.But it took its toll. A first-bencher in school, Vijay gradually slid to the back bench in college due to poor grades. He was deeply anguished and stopped attending college primarily because of the language barrier, he recalls. Not for the first time that an outsider has been hobbled once confronted with the snobbery of the national capital.But winners are made of different stuff. Instead of giving up, he started building a content management system with a few friends. In the meantime, he picked up some work, quit and took his exams.During his college days, Vijay started his own venture — XS Corps — along with classmate Harinder Takhar. They provided web-guided services, including web directories and a search engine. The duo had received a seed investment of Rs 20,000 from an angel investor, a New Mexico-based venture capital fund.Soon two more batch mates were roped in. And hey presto, within a year, they had made a turnover of Rs 50 lakhs. The company was later sold to the India Today Group for half-a-million dollars. The money was split between the four partners.Post college and after selling off his company, Vijay worked for almost two years for companies like RiverRun Software Group, Intersolutions India, India Today Group Online and Startec Global Systems.In 2005, Vijay had raised a big amount and thereby piled up a loan of Rs 8 lakh while trying to establish a new venture. It was a hefty sum for someone from his background. To add to his woes, he had taken the principal amount on 24 per cent rate of interest. He was conned off 40 per cent during the process, leaving him bankrupt and utterly devastated.Vijay was left with no choice, but to take up petty jobs to make his ends meet. However, far from giving up, he bounced back. Living out of a hostel near Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate, he would often walk long distances to attend work or meetings, skipping meals on the way.He wears a brave face, even as he recounts. “We could not manage the cash flow. Yes it was difficult in those days.”But things started to look up when he founded One97, the parent company of Paytm, with another friend. Experimenting with three basics of the internet - content, advertising and commerce, the company specialised in value-added mobile services.“Poverty is a choice. Having grown up in a modest family, I saw how people have the capabilities and yet fear to take the risk”, he points out, as only someone who has risen from the ranks can.Vijay was prescient enough to realise the huge potential of the mobile industry. It was a vast untapped pool. With the Rs 2 lakh left with him from the sale of his earlier business, and along with his friend and colleague Rajiv Shukla, Vijay started One97 Communications Ltd.One97 delivered mobile content and commerce services to millions of mobile users through the telecom applications cloud platform. It started as a mobile value added services company and offered services like astrology, music messaging, SMS-based applications and businesses, ring tones, caller-tunes, games and contests.One97 started working with telcos like BSNL and others and soon began selling contact databases. “Internet had low revenue and there were no advertisements either. My first business model came by selling contacts”, he remembers.Vijay’s eureka moment arrived in 2011 when he first pitched the idea of Paytm – a payment ecosystem- before the board. As expected, the board was not convinced with his big idea. They felt he spoke about betting the company's money on an alleged non-existent market."Some other entrepreneur may have sold the equity and started their own company. But I aspired to build a very strong company," Vijay says.He decided to put 1 per cent of his equity, about $2 million, on the table. That’s how Paytm was born – “Payment Through Mobile”.During the initial phase, Paytm’s marketing strategy was based on some monthly pack offers, social networks like Facebook, Twitter and good old, word-of-mouth. They made an imminently forgettable sale of about Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 worth recharges a day. But it was an idea whose time had come. It soon sparked off big growth as people began understanding and trusting the model.“In 2011 we found that in the western world, the business model was changing fast. The very fundamentals of business, its safety and security, were becoming the payment system. So we built Paytm to solve problems of the payment mode. However, we soon found that the idea of app store was very niche in India. So we started the payment system for recharges and bill payment. In 2014 we got Uber, the cab-aggregator as our first partner customer,” Vijay remembers. The rest is history. Within a year of the launch, Paytm emerged as the fastest growing e-wallet network in India, backed by a large payment ecosystem of customers and merchants.Today Paytm has tie-ups with a significant 8.5 lakh offline retailers. These include local grocers, mom-and-pop-shops and departmental stores. The company is aggressively extending its reach to local APMC, small handcart pushers and even very small fruit and vegetable vendors, who can sell only in small baskets in tier two and three cities.“We started it as a bill payment system and spread the word around”, he recalls, adding, “We believe in building customer trust. Even today, if there is any payment related confusion on part of the customer, we immediately return the money”.Vijay and Paytm built a strong 24X7 customer care service to address buyer trust. "Nearly 30 per cent of the company's campaign budget is invested in building customer trust. For us, it is the most important factor," Vijay explains. Paytm is one of a handful of companies worldwide to secure Series-A funding exceeding $100 million.The firm has big plans. For instance, it wants to create a parallel banking system, explains Vijay. “Going forward, we will launch the Paytm Payments Bank, hopefully, a bank like no other. Our bank offerings will start with savings and current accounts. As we expand our distribution, we will build unique cash in-cash points, choosing human network over ATMs and bank branches over agents”, says the optimistic boss of Paytm.Vijay has been in talks with various government departments, giving one presentation after the other on how a cashless society is possible and in the best interest of the masses. He is looking forward to proper regulation of this parallel financial mechanism, for it to run smoothly and securely in the country.He explains at length. “I have had conversations at various formal and informal meetings with regulators to look for the best possible option. If you notice, it is costly to pay through the digital payment system. There is a cost of payment and there are charges when one goes for debit or credit card payments. Plus there are fraudulent practices despite paying extra for digital payments. A consumer needs a trustworthy payment mechanism where he is not compelled to pay a service charge. This will hook many onto the digital payments network.”While building a payment behemoth has been tough, to stay at the top is even more difficult. It is the close-knit teamwork that pays, says Vijay. He has always ensured that the best and right resources are hired who can share his passion to build the business. To prove that he can put his money where his mouth is, he has given 4 per cent of his equity to the Paytm team."I have given more to my team than any amount of salary cumulatively taken in so many years, " Vijay says. Given his personal experience and modest and principled background, he values those who contribute to creating his vision. People working in his company are always referred to as 'colleagues' or 'teammates'.Netscape founder Marc Andreesen is Vijay’s inspiration. However, he could neither afford to go to Stanford nor make it to Silicon Valley. Money and English were major constraints in his progress.But he the ability to take big risks and they have paid off. “I only fear God. I never had any other fear, greed, or expectation. I always knew I was taking a bold call and there was no room for fear. We shouldn’t fear if we know deep down that God has given us a chance. People lose everything in fear or short-term greed”, says Vijay, a touch philosophically. From his high perch, that sounds good and genuine.