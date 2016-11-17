Pay I-T dues in advance to avoid last minute rush, RBI advises

Reserve Bank has asked income tax assesses to pay their dues in advance for December quarter and has designated a total of 29 banks at which the payments can be done.



RBI said remitting I-T dues towards the end of December every year becomes too far heavy and makes it difficult to cope with the pressure of issuing receipts despite opening additional counters to the maximum extent possible.



"Consequently, the members of public are required to wait in queues at the Bank for unnecessarily long periods.. These will obviate the inconvenience involved in standing in long queues at the Reserve Bank offices," RBI said in a notification.



Encouraging I-T assessees to pay their dues sufficiently in advance of the due date, RBI said the dues can be paid at RBI or at the authorised bank branches.



Most of the agency banks designated to collect the dues also have online payment facilities to pay taxes.



The 29 agency banks who are authorised to accept the payments of I-T dues are : SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank and Central Bank of India.



The others are : Bank of Maharashtra, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank.



The I-T payers can also make the due payments at Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, Vijaya Bank, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Patiala.



