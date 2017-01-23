Patel not yet out of the House panel cross hairs

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel may have to appear before the public accounts committee (PAC) of Parliament on February 6 again as the panel wants to hear his replies on demonetisation issues at the earliest. Patel, who along with the board of governors and senior officials of the apex bank appeared before the parliamentary panel on January 20, was asked to submit his replies in writing within 15 days.



Since the deadline comes to an end on February 5, the panel is in favour of asking the RBI governor to appear before it on February 6 again, sources said. It will also help panel members to stay for the meeting in the capital as the budget session will go for a recess after February 9, sources said, adding more MPs may want to join the assembly election campaign in five states when the Parliament session gets over.



The PAC has already called finance ministry officials to hear them separately on February 10 on the demonetisation issue. The panel may also consider meeting finance ministry officials on February 6, as the budget presentation will be over by then, sources said.



During his appearance before PAC, Patel had accepted that demonetisation caused hardships to common people. But he maintained that the demonetisation was necessary to curb black money, fake currencies in circulation and also the terror funding, and hence good for the economy in the long-run, sources said.



Patel is also reported to have told the KV Thomas-headed panel that the government went ahead with its decision to scrap the high-value currency notes on November 8, despite the RBI board expressing apprehension whether the cash could be replaced quickly enough. The central bank had also warned the government of “possible inconvenience to the public for some time,” among the potential consequences of the currency withdrawal exercise.



This revelation could give a new edge to the criticism that RBI and government had not sufficiently assessed the potential impact of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, which together accounted for nearly 86 per cent of the total value of currency in circulation.



Patel has also assured that the transaction charges on digital payments would be slashed. He said the cash flow position has largely improved in the country, except in remote rural areas where there are still some problems. The situation would improve in the next couple of weeks, he said.



As Patel refrained from divulging the amount of demonetised currency notes that have returned to the central bank, panel members wondered despite passing of more than 72 days had passed after the demonetisation announcement, RBI still does not know the “exact number” of junked currency notes that were in circulation and it is still “reconciling” the number of notes that were deposited back.



RBI had told the panel that the exact number of specified bank notes (SBNs) withdrawn from circulation was being worked out.



The RBI governor had said the discussion to demonetise the high-value currency notes between the government and the central bank had started in January 2016.



