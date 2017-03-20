Patel fires second anti-Singhania salvo

Aggrieved minority investor Bharat Patel crusading against Raymond has launched the second phase of his offensive against the company and its promoter Gautam Singhania. After being fobbed off many times by the company secretary of Raymond, he has now written directly to chartered accountants M/s Dalal and Shah for redressal, but to no avail. In a missive dated March 10 dashed off by JHP Securities, his investing firm, Patel has asked pertinent questions regarding the construction and redevelopment of the Bhulabhai Desai Road property.



A copy of the letter available with FC states, “We are reserving our rights to take up the matter against you with appropriate authorities towards your irresponsible approach towards the shareholders and in particular against the minority shareholders.”



JHP Securities pet peeve remains the Bhulabhai Desai Road redevelopment where cumulative capital-work-in-progress has gone up from Rs 41.64 crore in 2009-10 to Rs 167.40 crore in 2014-15, while redevelopment expenses for the same construction included in capital-work-in-progress has shot up from NIL in 2009-10 to Rs 164.51 crore in 2014-15 (see chart).



The letter to Dalal & Shah goes on to say, “It is a matter of surprise and shock that the redevelopment of building at Bhulabhai Desai Road property started in 2009-10 and a substantial amount has been spent progressively each year. However, you have signed the accounts of the Company between 2009-10 and 2012-13 despite the company not disclosing the substantial amount spent on redevelopment of the said building. As an independent and statutory auditor, it was your professional duty before signing the accounts. You should have ensured that the accounts disclose all the necessary details. Your audit report should have disclosed the same.”



The letter then goes on to ask, “We find that your disclosure for the redevelopment expenses of Bhulabhai Desai property of Rs 153.39 crore in 2013-14, almost coincides with stop work notice by BMC Authority. It seems that that only because of the stop notice from BMC, in order to safeguard your own interest the disclosure of the amount spent on the said redevelopment was provided separately. In view of this, how can you mention in your audit reports for the years 2009-10 onwards to 2012-13 that the accounts provide a true and fair view...this is not something which the company can respond to and hence you need to provide an appropriate and adequate answer.”



Dalal & Shah LLP have responded on March 16 to JHP with Partner Anish Amin writing, “We hereby again convey our inability to share any specific details in relation to the information and clarification sought. As professional accountants, we are bound by the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, that requires us to respect and maintain confidentiality of information obtained as a result of professional relationships and have forwarded your request to the company for their consideration.”



By taking refuge behind the Act, Dalal & Shah have helped Raymond maintain a wall of deafening silence on the issue. Ironically, the CA firm has actually quoted from an extract of the CA Act Second Schedule and also attached a copy of JHP’s queries to the company secretary of Raymond Ltd dated the same day, March 16.



Interestingly, in the JHP litany of posers, a parallel has been drawn with the Satyam case where auditors and independent directors were found to be asleep on the wheel while B Ramalinga Raju was riding the tiger.



It states, “It will not be out of place to refer to the following observations in case of Satyam made by the High Court in W.P of 5249 and 5246 of 2010 wherein you were also party along with M/s Price Waterhouse Coopers & Co and M/s Lovelock & Lewes - It goes without saying that as professional auditors, PWC and its partners are fully cognisant of the important of the audited financial results certified by them. More specifically, they clearly knew very well that millions of investors would take investment decisions based on periodical financial results of the company. By certifying these false and overstated financial results over the years as true and fair, PWC and its partners have misled the investors. These misleading publications have created artificial demand in the scrip of Satyam in the stock markets and also led to false and misleading price discovery.”



It then goes onto raise a stink by asking - May we know why redevelopment expenses of Bhulabahi Desai Road property was not disclosed to the shareholders from 2009-10 to 2012-13 and under what circumstances you felt that it will be better and proper to disclose in 2013-14 onwards?



Is this not negligence in performance of your statutory duty to the shareholders with a clear intention to hide such huge expenses from the shareholders?… It seems, in spite of your being part and also being in a questionable position in one of the biggest scandals of India, you have not learnt from past history where in you were charged with gross negligence and willful default in exercising proper and reasonable care in fulfillment of professional duties in the case of Satyam. We once again repeat and request why operating expenses for assets like water equipment and aircraft, which are used for the personal hobbies of the promoters are not disclosed separately.’’



Prima facie these lapses cast a shadow over the impaired functioning of Dalal & Shah LLP, which has smartly taken refuge behind confidentiality provided by the Chartered Accountants Act. More than that, its role in not revealing financial details regarding the Bhulabhai Desai Road property for four successive years till the BMC issued a stop work notice, is highly irregular and suspect.



It is clear that the JHP Securities versus Raymond case is set for a nasty turn any day now where section 447 of the Companies Act 2013 may be invoked.



